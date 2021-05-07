Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: NVDA, SBUX, XLK, DE, IVE, XLF, XLC, LRCX, CAT, CVS, TJX, ETN, TXN, MA, UNH, INTU, LMT, DG, ECL, NKE, DLR, COST, NEE, ZTS, XLB, XLE, WFC,

Investment company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Deere, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. As of 2021Q1, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 68,199 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 162,754 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 16,906 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,518 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1944.72% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 29,639 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $580.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 16,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 46,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 29,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $389.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 17,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 47,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1944.72%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 57,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 131.89%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 29,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 224.38%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 18,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 69.42%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $337.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 62.94%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.