Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: NVDA, SBUX, XLK, DE, IVE, XLF, XLC, LRCX, CAT, CVS, TJX, ETN, TXN, MA, UNH, INTU, LMT, DG, ECL, NKE, DLR, COST, NEE, ZTS, XLB, XLE, WFC,
- Added Positions: AAPL, XOM, JPM, USB, HD, MSFT, AMGN, DD, IEFA, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, VEA, IWB, SPY, AMZN, ACN, IJH, JNJ, GOOGL, NVS, PNC,
- Sold Out: VGIT, VGLT, VIAC, NVO,
For the details of TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+capital+bancshares+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 68,199 shares, 19.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 162,754 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 16,906 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,518 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1944.72%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 29,639 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $580.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 16,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 46,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 29,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $389.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 17,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 47,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1944.72%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 57,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 131.89%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 29,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 224.38%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 18,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 69.42%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $337.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 62.94%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC. Also check out:
1. TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC keeps buying