BT Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: HDV, T, VZ, SCHX, GDV, VGSH, VIAC, INTC, WWW, TSLA, PTY,
- Added Positions: IVV, RSP, PGF, IWF, ABBV, VWO, GBDC, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, SPY, AAPL, TDOC, IWB, AMZN, IWM, GPC, ANTM, MRK, IWR, MSFT, NOW, SE, DOCU, NSC, GOOGL, SPYG, ACN, JNJ, JPM, IWP, IWV, BAC, VXUS, XOM,
- Sold Out: ABT, LMT, RNG, U, NVDA, ADBE, MMM, PG, BILL, IEP, PSEC, NNDM,
These are the top 5 holdings of BT Wealth Management LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 327,123 shares, 25.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 300,534 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,061 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 220,801 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 71,519 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 106,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.
