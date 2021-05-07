Logo
BT Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BT Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Amazon.com Inc, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BT Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, BT Wealth Management LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BT Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bt+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BT Wealth Management LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 327,123 shares, 25.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 300,534 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,061 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 220,801 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 71,519 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 106,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of BT Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. BT Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BT Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BT Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BT Wealth Management LLC keeps buying

