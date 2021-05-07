BT Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: HDV, T, VZ, SCHX, GDV, VGSH, VIAC, INTC, WWW, TSLA, PTY,

HDV, T, VZ, SCHX, GDV, VGSH, VIAC, INTC, WWW, TSLA, PTY, Added Positions: IVV, RSP, PGF, IWF, ABBV, VWO, GBDC, EEM,

IVV, RSP, PGF, IWF, ABBV, VWO, GBDC, EEM, Reduced Positions: VIG, SPY, AAPL, TDOC, IWB, AMZN, IWM, GPC, ANTM, MRK, IWR, MSFT, NOW, SE, DOCU, NSC, GOOGL, SPYG, ACN, JNJ, JPM, IWP, IWV, BAC, VXUS, XOM,

VIG, SPY, AAPL, TDOC, IWB, AMZN, IWM, GPC, ANTM, MRK, IWR, MSFT, NOW, SE, DOCU, NSC, GOOGL, SPYG, ACN, JNJ, JPM, IWP, IWV, BAC, VXUS, XOM, Sold Out: ABT, LMT, RNG, U, NVDA, ADBE, MMM, PG, BILL, IEP, PSEC, NNDM,

Investment company BT Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Amazon.com Inc, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BT Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, BT Wealth Management LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 327,123 shares, 25.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 300,534 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,061 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 220,801 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 71,519 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 106,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.