Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Lennar Corp, Sells Sysco Corp, Pfizer Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: COP, LEN,
- Added Positions: EGOV, IGSB, SUSA, SPEM, SCZ, IGR, IJS, VUG, DXCM, DSI, CVNA, ARMK, HWM, PFGC, SYF, ALK, NCLH, ENPH, HZNP, GNRC, WYNN, TSM, DRI, AEE,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, SPYV, BA, PG, AAPL, IBM, VSS, JNJ, BMY, F, MFM, AFB, MUI, NEA, SPSM, XOM, BCX, GWX,
- Sold Out: SYY, PFE, TDOC, DT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 610,919 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 136,971 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 524,397 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 340,498 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 60,645 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58.
