Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Lennar Corp, Sells Sysco Corp, Pfizer Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Investment company Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ConocoPhillips, Lennar Corp, sells Sysco Corp, Pfizer Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Dynatrace Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 610,919 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 136,971 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 524,397 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 340,498 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 60,645 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58.