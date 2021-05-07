Logo
Marietta Wealth Management, LLC Buys BP PLC, Applied Materials Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Pfizer Inc, Realty Income Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marietta Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BP PLC, Applied Materials Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Pfizer Inc, Realty Income Corp, McDonald's Corp, iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marietta Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Marietta Wealth Management, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marietta Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marietta+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marietta Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,892 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  2. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 489,298 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,964 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 459,071 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 33,926 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 94,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 45,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 17,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $498.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $214.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 62.25%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $446.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 57.19%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $167.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 47.08%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $389.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marietta Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

