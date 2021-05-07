Charter Trust Co Buys Weyerhaeuser Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Visa Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: WY, LYB, IGSB, MPC, SUB, THG, NVG, PM, VTRS, VMC,
- Added Positions: AGG, XLF, LQD, VEA, VWO, ICE, IJR, LOGI, PYPL, IJT, IJK, TSCO, IJH, DIS, XLB, BX, XLE, BABA, WM, BLL, TKR, ITOT, EMR, IEMG, PH, LHX, CTAS, FDX, NEA, EFA, XLU, GXC, SDY, SPY, XBI, BP, COP, BA, CLX, GE,
- Reduced Positions: V, DD, AMGN, AAPL, GOVT, GLD, IVV, MA, AMT, MSFT, HD, TMO, XOM, TXN, GOOGL, ABBV, INTC, MRK, NKE, SPGI, XLV, XLP, SYY, ADP, AMZN, BRK.B, CSCO, COST, GIS, NVDA, PNC, QCOM, XLY, AXP, ABT, ADBE, GOOG, DHR, LLY, FMC, FB, IVW, JPM, PEP, PFE, PG, ROP, RTX, UNP, WMT, ACN, AMD, AME, ADI, AMAT, T, AJG, BAX, BDX, BHB, IJJ, MBB, BLK, AVGO, CARR, GLW, CVX, KO, CMCSA, COR, DHI, HON, ITW, KLAC, LMT, MMC, MCD, NEE, ORCL, OTIS, PAYX, PSX, MDY, UNH, VZ, EPS, WBA, WFC, AVY, ANTM, BBY, BMY, BIIB, EPP, EMB, IEI, CVS, CHD, D, DE, HPQ, IBB, IEFA, TIP, ILMN, KMB, MDLZ, LOW, MKC, MDT, NOC, NSC, NVS, ROK, SBUX, SO, STT, SYK, TGT, TFC, VLO, ZBH,
- Sold Out: TMUS, AEP, CHE, LEN, HPE,
For the details of CHARTER TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charter+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CHARTER TRUST CO
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 559,974 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 629,392 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,663 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 346,794 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 162,523 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio.
Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Charter Trust Co initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Charter Trust Co initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Charter Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)
Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 40.42%. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $111.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Charter Trust Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 95.60%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Charter Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 67.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Charter Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 80.25%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 56.43%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $194.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of CHARTER TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. CHARTER TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHARTER TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHARTER TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHARTER TRUST CO keeps buying