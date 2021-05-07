Logo
Charter Trust Co Buys Weyerhaeuser Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Visa Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Concord, NH, based Investment company Charter Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Weyerhaeuser Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Logitech International SA, sells Visa Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Amgen Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Charter Trust Co owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHARTER TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charter+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHARTER TRUST CO
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 559,974 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 629,392 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,663 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 346,794 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 162,523 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 40.42%. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $111.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 95.60%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 67.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 80.25%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 56.43%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $194.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.

Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHARTER TRUST CO. Also check out:

