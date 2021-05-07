Bar Harbor Trust Services Buys Tractor Supply Co, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Nelnet Inc, Sells General Mills Inc, Insperity Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

New Purchases: TSCO, IVOL, NNI, BKR, SAVE, VEA,

TSCO, IVOL, NNI, BKR, SAVE, VEA, Added Positions: VRT, ICE, BRK.B, CPRI, DIS, HZNP, AZO, BAM, FAX, BAC, CMCSA, APH, EMR, CDW, ASR, BRO, TWTR, CVX, NVO, V, ACN, JPM, RNR, GOOG, LIN, PYPL, KMI, MA, BEPC, BKNG, CB, NKE, MSFT, AON, VCSH, LHX, RTX, GOOGL, WMT, UNH, IJH, IWM, MRK, DHR, VWO,

VRT, ICE, BRK.B, CPRI, DIS, HZNP, AZO, BAM, FAX, BAC, CMCSA, APH, EMR, CDW, ASR, BRO, TWTR, CVX, NVO, V, ACN, JPM, RNR, GOOG, LIN, PYPL, KMI, MA, BEPC, BKNG, CB, NKE, MSFT, AON, VCSH, LHX, RTX, GOOGL, WMT, UNH, IJH, IWM, MRK, DHR, VWO, Reduced Positions: GIS, FDX, BMY, JNJ, BHB, NUV, CVS, ADBE, BAH, NEE, AAPL, VZ, COST, PG, CSCO, WM, TJX, SPY, VCIT, PEP, SE, INTC, PBCT, MCD, KO, MO, ABT, ELS, LLY, EFG, SDY, CAT, VNQ,

GIS, FDX, BMY, JNJ, BHB, NUV, CVS, ADBE, BAH, NEE, AAPL, VZ, COST, PG, CSCO, WM, TJX, SPY, VCIT, PEP, SE, INTC, PBCT, MCD, KO, MO, ABT, ELS, LLY, EFG, SDY, CAT, VNQ, Sold Out: NSP, GOLD, EQC, EQCPD.PFD, D, SBAC, IBB, LDOS, ECL, AWK,

Ellsworth, ME, based Investment company Bar Harbor Trust Services Current Portfolio ) buys Tractor Supply Co, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Nelnet Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Baker Hughes Co, sells General Mills Inc, Insperity Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Equity Commonwealth, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bar Harbor Trust Services. As of 2021Q1, Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 116 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BAR HARBOR TRUST SERVICES's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bar+harbor+trust+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 85,055 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49% Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc (BHB) - 357,624 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 35,253 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,177 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 73,197 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $194.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 39,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 214,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Nelnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $77.15, with an estimated average price of $72.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 77,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 204,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 556.94%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 289,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $89.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.96.

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $30.78.

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.