Bar Harbor Trust Services Buys Tractor Supply Co, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Nelnet Inc, Sells General Mills Inc, Insperity Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

- New Purchases: TSCO, IVOL, NNI, BKR, SAVE, VEA,
- Added Positions: VRT, ICE, BRK.B, CPRI, DIS, HZNP, AZO, BAM, FAX, BAC, CMCSA, APH, EMR, CDW, ASR, BRO, TWTR, CVX, NVO, V, ACN, JPM, RNR, GOOG, LIN, PYPL, KMI, MA, BEPC, BKNG, CB, NKE, MSFT, AON, VCSH, LHX, RTX, GOOGL, WMT, UNH, IJH, IWM, MRK, DHR, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: GIS, FDX, BMY, JNJ, BHB, NUV, CVS, ADBE, BAH, NEE, AAPL, VZ, COST, PG, CSCO, WM, TJX, SPY, VCIT, PEP, SE, INTC, PBCT, MCD, KO, MO, ABT, ELS, LLY, EFG, SDY, CAT, VNQ,
- Sold Out: NSP, GOLD, EQC, EQCPD.PFD, D, SBAC, IBB, LDOS, ECL, AWK,
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 85,055 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49%
- Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc (BHB) - 357,624 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 35,253 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,177 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 73,197 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $194.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 39,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 214,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nelnet Inc (NNI)
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Nelnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $77.15, with an estimated average price of $72.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 77,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 204,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 556.94%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 289,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $89.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.96.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQCPD.PFD)
Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $30.78.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.
