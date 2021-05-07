Logo
Edgestream Partners, L.P. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, CSX Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells NVIDIA Corp, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Edgestream Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, CSX Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Walmart Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgestream Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Edgestream Partners, L.P. owns 369 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgestream+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Edgestream Partners, L.P.
  1. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 154,882 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.60%
  2. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 211,851 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 227,795 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.09%
  4. CSX Corp (CSX) - 271,276 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1560.30%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 162,062 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5041.56%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 211,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $214.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 112,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 136,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 409,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 259,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $180.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 76,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 1560.30%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $102.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 271,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 5041.56%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 162,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SM Energy Co (SM)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in SM Energy Co by 1183.80%. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 967,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 683.74%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $310.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 58,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 72.60%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 154,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 206.62%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $663.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 31,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Edgestream Partners, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Edgestream Partners, L.P. keeps buying
insider

insider