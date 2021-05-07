Matson Money. Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Added Positions: IGSB, IVV, IAGG, IGIB, IEI, TIP, SHY,

Investment company Matson Money. Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matson Money. Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Matson Money. Inc. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matson Money. Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matson+money.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 11,627,913 shares, 26.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.02% BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 7,237,797 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.73% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 2,929,468 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 1,858,992 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 404,637 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.90%

Matson Money. Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.90%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 404,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.