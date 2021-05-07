Matson Money. Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Matson Money. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matson Money. Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Matson Money. Inc. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Matson Money. Inc.. Also check out:
1. Matson Money. Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Matson Money. Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matson Money. Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matson Money. Inc. keeps buying
For the details of Matson Money. Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matson+money.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Matson Money. Inc.
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 11,627,913 shares, 26.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.02%
- BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 7,237,797 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.73%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 2,929,468 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 1,858,992 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 404,637 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.90%
Matson Money. Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.90%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 404,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Matson Money. Inc.. Also check out:
1. Matson Money. Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Matson Money. Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matson Money. Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matson Money. Inc. keeps buying