Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

- New Purchases: VT, GBDC, PLTR,
- Added Positions: VCSH, IGSB, SPSB, IEFA, IWD, VTV, IWF, VWO, IWB,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, SCHP, IEMG, IJH, VB,
- Sold Out: BKLN, EPP, SVXY,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 704,151 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,674,878 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,772,763 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.05%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 4,665,388 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.02%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 2,637,400 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.95%
Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 344,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 270,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.05%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,772,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 2,637,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 4,665,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)
Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $47.94 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $50.07.Sold Out: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)
Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $36.01 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $41.72.
