Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF, ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hirtle+callaghan+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 704,151 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,674,878 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,772,763 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.05%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 4,665,388 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.02%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 2,637,400 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.95%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 344,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 270,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.05%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,772,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 2,637,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 4,665,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $47.94 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $50.07.

Sold Out: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $36.01 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $41.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC. Also check out:

1. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC keeps buying
