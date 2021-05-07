Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Hi

New Purchases: EFV, USFR, SCHA, XLE, IVOL, STAG, STIP, IWD, VTRS, MPLX, SCHP, IWS, SPY, SPHD, STOR, STZ, RF, KEY, DLR, SCHV, MMP, FREL, FUTY, VIAC, ARKG, OPEN, SKLZ, ABNB, DKNG, AMD, MYRG, DISCA, EWC, BLUE, BWEN, IJS, SYNA, PWR, PKI, MJ, NEM, LORL, HOLX, M, DRI, CVS, HOL, GRWG, DP2, TLRY, TLRY, TME, ATCX, PINS, BYND, RUN, BATRK, FSR, NVTA, BOX, BHTG, NEBC, AMC, EDC,

EFV, USFR, SCHA, XLE, IVOL, STAG, STIP, IWD, VTRS, MPLX, SCHP, IWS, SPY, SPHD, STOR, STZ, RF, KEY, DLR, SCHV, MMP, FREL, FUTY, VIAC, ARKG, OPEN, SKLZ, ABNB, DKNG, AMD, MYRG, DISCA, EWC, BLUE, BWEN, IJS, SYNA, PWR, PKI, MJ, NEM, LORL, HOLX, M, DRI, CVS, HOL, GRWG, DP2, TLRY, TLRY, TME, ATCX, PINS, BYND, RUN, BATRK, FSR, NVTA, BOX, BHTG, NEBC, AMC, EDC, Added Positions: GOVT, IGLB, MTUM, SCHD, VYM, SPSB, PEP, AOK, VRP, VNLA, MMIN, IVV, USHY, JPM, LQD, VCSH, DOW, USIG, COST, NVDA, SPLV, SUSB, AMZN, AEP, IBM, ABBV, PYPL, AMGN, CVX, CSCO, LMT, DGRW, XLP, T, D, XOM, PBCT, O, VLO, AOM, RSP, EPD, FITB, LEG, MS, FTEC, IXN, MO, CAH, ED, HSY, HPQ, LOW, MCD, USB, X, MA, V, TSLA, SAVE, TRIP, AAL, GOOG, TLRY, TLRY, HPE, BAB, EIS, EWW, GREK, IEFA, INDA, ITM, IXUS, SMB, TLT, ADBE, AFL, ATO, BP, CDNS, LUMN, VALE, DXC, CAG, DUK, DY, ENB, ETR, FRT, BEN, GD, HIG, NUE, OKE, PKG, PENN, PLUG, PEG, RGLD, SO, LUV, RGR, TGT, TER, TSCO, HIO, GAB, GGT, GUT, FEN, IGD, EDD, LULU, PM, IPHI, CGC, ACB, OCUL, SHLX, QRVO, ALRM, TDOC, CC, LITE, SQ, AYX, MFGP, DOCU, PRSP, MRNA, ZM, AMCR, CRNC, U, ARKK, EWZ, FIW, HYG, HYLS, HYS, IEF, IWM, MCHI, SIVR,

GOVT, IGLB, MTUM, SCHD, VYM, SPSB, PEP, AOK, VRP, VNLA, MMIN, IVV, USHY, JPM, LQD, VCSH, DOW, USIG, COST, NVDA, SPLV, SUSB, AMZN, AEP, IBM, ABBV, PYPL, AMGN, CVX, CSCO, LMT, DGRW, XLP, T, D, XOM, PBCT, O, VLO, AOM, RSP, EPD, FITB, LEG, MS, FTEC, IXN, MO, CAH, ED, HSY, HPQ, LOW, MCD, USB, X, MA, V, TSLA, SAVE, TRIP, AAL, GOOG, TLRY, TLRY, HPE, BAB, EIS, EWW, GREK, IEFA, INDA, ITM, IXUS, SMB, TLT, ADBE, AFL, ATO, BP, CDNS, LUMN, VALE, DXC, CAG, DUK, DY, ENB, ETR, FRT, BEN, GD, HIG, NUE, OKE, PKG, PENN, PLUG, PEG, RGLD, SO, LUV, RGR, TGT, TER, TSCO, HIO, GAB, GGT, GUT, FEN, IGD, EDD, LULU, PM, IPHI, CGC, ACB, OCUL, SHLX, QRVO, ALRM, TDOC, CC, LITE, SQ, AYX, MFGP, DOCU, PRSP, MRNA, ZM, AMCR, CRNC, U, ARKK, EWZ, FIW, HYG, HYLS, HYS, IEF, IWM, MCHI, SIVR, Reduced Positions: SPIB, IGSB, SHYG, ESGU, TIP, PGX, RODM, SPLG, VMBS, USMV, SIZE, SPTL, NEAR, MBB, IHI, EFG, SHM, SPTS, VGSH, FBND, SHY, ACWI, KO, BOND, SCHO, KBWB, EMB, QUAL, SHV, WVVI, GBIL, IVW, DG, WMT, IWP, LGLV, MUB, CLX, AB, MUNI, AAPL, IJK, IEUR, FIVG, GE, SHOP, FB, TXN, BX, DIS, IVE, XLV, XHE, BIDU, BA, MRK, CRM, AVGO, BABA, BIL, CIBR, IYG, IJR, EBAY, WFC, DAL, KMI, MU, FDX, GOLD, DSI,

SPIB, IGSB, SHYG, ESGU, TIP, PGX, RODM, SPLG, VMBS, USMV, SIZE, SPTL, NEAR, MBB, IHI, EFG, SHM, SPTS, VGSH, FBND, SHY, ACWI, KO, BOND, SCHO, KBWB, EMB, QUAL, SHV, WVVI, GBIL, IVW, DG, WMT, IWP, LGLV, MUB, CLX, AB, MUNI, AAPL, IJK, IEUR, FIVG, GE, SHOP, FB, TXN, BX, DIS, IVE, XLV, XHE, BIDU, BA, MRK, CRM, AVGO, BABA, BIL, CIBR, IYG, IJR, EBAY, WFC, DAL, KMI, MU, FDX, GOLD, DSI, Sold Out: SCHR, PSK, AZN, EV, HAS, CWB, PGF, EFAV, MARA, IDV, XPEV, LEVI, NIO, BTBT, GRT1, HEXO, ELF, ST, TSPA, ORBC, VIACA, WDC, WBA, DPW, CAAS, CAL, BBBY, BMO,

Investment company Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owns 593 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearview+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 436,817 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.41% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 112,903 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.32% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 175,724 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.79% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 82,992 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) - 167,652 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. New Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 82,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 167,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 21,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 21,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 33,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 436,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 10327.67%. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $68.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 33,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 481.19%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 747.67%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 44680.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 53,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87.

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.