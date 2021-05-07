Massey, Quick & Co., LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, TripAdvisor Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

New Purchases: TRIP, ACWI, DGRW, EGBN, BLOK, MSM, WPC, WEC, RF, O, PBA, LYB, FCX, DE, CLF, UGI, CIT, STK, ICLN, MAIN, DNP, JPST, ANTM, VYMI, KEY, BNS, CM, COF, KMT, NKE, OHI, OI, PNW, TU, TXN, SPG, ALL, AMC, GRWG, QQQX, FHN, CREE, EMLP, HQL,

TRIP, ACWI, DGRW, EGBN, BLOK, MSM, WPC, WEC, RF, O, PBA, LYB, FCX, DE, CLF, UGI, CIT, STK, ICLN, MAIN, DNP, JPST, ANTM, VYMI, KEY, BNS, CM, COF, KMT, NKE, OHI, OI, PNW, TU, TXN, SPG, ALL, AMC, GRWG, QQQX, FHN, CREE, EMLP, HQL, Added Positions: IWR, IWM, IWB, SPY, VTV, DAVA, VOO, VRT, AAPL, SO, VT, T, VOOG, DUK, ELAN, ABBV, ADNT, JNJ, DOW, DIS, MGC, PEP, PM, ENB, JPM, VOE, ETN, GLW, CMCSA, CSCO, VOT, CVX, SEAS, ZTS, ABT, MA, WM, UL, CRWD, SCI, ADBE, MO, VWO, KO, XOM, VO, IBM, VGT, J, KMB, VEU, MLM, NCR, QUAL, NEAR, RSP, MDY, PFF, IVW, XLE, EFA, LIN, AMT, NLY, AZN, ELY, CME, DD, EMR, GD, HD, INTC, MDLZ, ARKW, PG, PGR, PRU, TMO, RTX, VOD, WFC, NOMD, TDOC, CTVA, ARKK,

IWR, IWM, IWB, SPY, VTV, DAVA, VOO, VRT, AAPL, SO, VT, T, VOOG, DUK, ELAN, ABBV, ADNT, JNJ, DOW, DIS, MGC, PEP, PM, ENB, JPM, VOE, ETN, GLW, CMCSA, CSCO, VOT, CVX, SEAS, ZTS, ABT, MA, WM, UL, CRWD, SCI, ADBE, MO, VWO, KO, XOM, VO, IBM, VGT, J, KMB, VEU, MLM, NCR, QUAL, NEAR, RSP, MDY, PFF, IVW, XLE, EFA, LIN, AMT, NLY, AZN, ELY, CME, DD, EMR, GD, HD, INTC, MDLZ, ARKW, PG, PGR, PRU, TMO, RTX, VOD, WFC, NOMD, TDOC, CTVA, ARKK, Reduced Positions: USMV, ACWX, IJH, VTEB, HON, VUG, GBDC, IWN, IWO, BND, GS, MSFT, VEA, VIG, MRVL, UBER, SCHM, PFE, GRUB, CPRT, CCI, MRK, MRNA, SCHX, MMM, AMZN, AZO, BMY, LLY, ITRI, LMT, VZ, DAL, CLVT, AGG, IJR, VTI, CVS, GIS, NFLX, NSC, TTWO, TGT, UNP, VMC, WMT, LULU, LIND, TWTR, MC, SHAK, PRPL, SE, STNE, PINS, IGSB, IWP, IWS, IWV, LQD, VB, VBK, XBI, ATVI, AMGN, ATR, BP, BRK.B, BXMT, CAT, CCK, EA, EL, FMC, FAST, GE, GOOGL, MCD, MS, ON, SGMS, TJX, UPS, YUM, ZBH, VMW, V, CPS, KMI, ZNGA, GOOG, FWONK, LBRDK, SHOP, PYPL, Z, LSXMK, AAXJ, IGIB, IBB, IEMG, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT, IUSB, PIE, VPL,

USMV, ACWX, IJH, VTEB, HON, VUG, GBDC, IWN, IWO, BND, GS, MSFT, VEA, VIG, MRVL, UBER, SCHM, PFE, GRUB, CPRT, CCI, MRK, MRNA, SCHX, MMM, AMZN, AZO, BMY, LLY, ITRI, LMT, VZ, DAL, CLVT, AGG, IJR, VTI, CVS, GIS, NFLX, NSC, TTWO, TGT, UNP, VMC, WMT, LULU, LIND, TWTR, MC, SHAK, PRPL, SE, STNE, PINS, IGSB, IWP, IWS, IWV, LQD, VB, VBK, XBI, ATVI, AMGN, ATR, BP, BRK.B, BXMT, CAT, CCK, EA, EL, FMC, FAST, GE, GOOGL, MCD, MS, ON, SGMS, TJX, UPS, YUM, ZBH, VMW, V, CPS, KMI, ZNGA, GOOG, FWONK, LBRDK, SHOP, PYPL, Z, LSXMK, AAXJ, IGIB, IBB, IEMG, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT, IUSB, PIE, VPL, Sold Out: ERIC, GOOS, ITW, ORCL, FSLR, TOL, DOCU, RUN, ASND, CZR, NOW, BIP, PII, LOW, HAS, BDX, ABC, SCHO, IXN, SJNK, SCHR, SCHZ, IEF, EMB, BIPC, WDC, LHX, WTRG,

Investment company Massey, Quick & Co., LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, TripAdvisor Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vertiv Holdings Co, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Honeywell International Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massey, Quick & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, Massey, Quick & Co., LLC owns 450 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Massey, Quick & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/massey%2C+quick+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 166,459 shares, 19.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 162,530 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 400,737 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.41% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 458,645 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 66,627 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.90%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 29,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 309.56%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $235.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $385.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 405.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 6388.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87.