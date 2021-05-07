Logo
Massey, Quick & Co., LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, TripAdvisor Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Massey, Quick & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, TripAdvisor Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vertiv Holdings Co, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Honeywell International Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massey, Quick & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, Massey, Quick & Co., LLC owns 450 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Massey, Quick & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/massey%2C+quick+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Massey, Quick & Co., LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 166,459 shares, 19.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 162,530 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 400,737 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.41%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 458,645 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 66,627 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.90%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 29,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 309.56%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $235.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $385.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 405.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 6388.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

Sold Out: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Massey, Quick & Co., LLC.

