Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ET

Investment company Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, , Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 428,597 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.15% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 98,074 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.98% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 95,387 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 86,978 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 47,189 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 123,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $54.11 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $54.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 61,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 15,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 255.15%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.26%. The holding were 428,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 102.98%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 98,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS by 731.35%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 343,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 45.94%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $179.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 1519.71%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $4.25 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.