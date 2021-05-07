Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ET

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, , Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+perspectives+financial+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 428,597 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.15%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 98,074 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.98%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 95,387 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 86,978 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 47,189 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 123,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $54.11 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $54.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 61,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 15,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (SMB)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 255.15%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.26%. The holding were 428,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 102.98%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 98,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS by 731.35%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 343,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 45.94%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $179.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 1519.71%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Sold Out: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXMQ)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $4.25 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07.

Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC. Also check out:

1. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clear Perspectives Financial Planning, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider