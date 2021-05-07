Accuray Announces New $120 Million Credit Facility

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Accuray Announces New $120 Million Credit Facility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Refinancing Significantly Reduces Interest Rate and Extends Maturity with Increased Operational Flexibility

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today announced it has entered into a new five-year $80 million term loan and $40 million revolving credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank and a syndicate of banks (the "New Credit Facility"). The closing and funding of the New Credit Facility is subject to customary conditions precedent that are anticipated to be satisfied after the date hereof. The proceeds from the New Credit Facility, plus available cash on hand, are anticipated to be used to repay all outstanding borrowings under the Company's existing term loan and revolving credit facility with MidCap Financial (the "Refinanced Credit Facilities"). The new revolving credit facility, $25 million of which is anticipated to be drawn at closing, can be used for working capital, other general corporate purposes and for other permitted uses. Relative to the Refinanced Credit Facilities, the New Credit Facility significantly reduces borrowing costs while increasing operating flexibility through less restrictive financial covenants and access to higher levels of revolver borrowings.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

"We are pleased with the successful execution of our new credit facility," said Shig Hamamatsu, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We have capitalized on the recent momentum in our business to significantly reduce our cost of debt, further strengthening our balance sheet, extending our maturities and providing additional financial flexibility and liquidity. The new credit facility further improves our capital structure."

Borrowings under the New Credit Facility will bear a floating rate of interest with a LIBOR margin of between 2.50% and 3.25%, which compares favorably to a LIBOR margin of between 3.50% to 6.75% under the Refinanced Credit Facilities. The New Credit Facility is subject to customary financial covenants and will mature approximately five years from closing.

Silicon Valley Bank acted as administrative agent and sole bookrunner for the New Credit Facility. The New Credit Facility is comprised of three total participants, including Silicon Valley Bank, HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Comerica Bank.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex caseswhile making commonly treatable cases even easierto meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to use of proceeds, changes to the company's capital structure, expectations regarding the New Credit Facility, including expected timing of closing and satisfaction of conditions precedent as well as amounts drawn at closing. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether or not the company will be able to satisfy the conditions precedent with respect to the New Credit Facility on the timelines anticipated, if at all, and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Contacts


Joe Diaz

Beth Kaplan

Investor Relations, Accuray

Public Relations Director, Accuray

(602) 717-7804

(408) 789-4426

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-announces-new-120-million-credit-facility-301286329.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)