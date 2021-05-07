VIQ Solutions Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of VIQ Solutions (OTCPK:VQSLF, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $6.9997 per share and the market cap of $164.5 million, VIQ Solutions stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for VIQ Solutions is shown in the chart below.

Because VIQ Solutions is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 2.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 19.85% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. VIQ Solutions has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.20, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks VIQ Solutions's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of VIQ Solutions over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. VIQ Solutions has been profitable 1 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $31.8 million and loss of $0.74 a share. Its operating margin is -6.79%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of VIQ Solutions is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of VIQ Solutions over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of VIQ Solutions is 2.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 28.1%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Software industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, VIQ Solutions's ROIC is -7.57 while its WACC came in at 1.56. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of VIQ Solutions is shown below:

In summary, the stock of VIQ Solutions (OTCPK:VQSLF, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 74% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about VIQ Solutions stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.