Central Garden & Pet Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Central Garden & Pet Co (NAS:CENTA, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $54.27 per share and the market cap of $3.1 billion, Central Garden & Pet Co stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Central Garden & Pet Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Central Garden & Pet Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 7.5% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Central Garden & Pet Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.67, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Central Garden & Pet Co's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Central Garden & Pet Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Central Garden & Pet Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.8 billion and earnings of $2.4 a share. Its operating margin is 7.95%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Central Garden & Pet Co is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Central Garden & Pet Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Central Garden & Pet Co is 7.5%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Central Garden & Pet Co's ROIC is 12.53 while its WACC came in at 5.18. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Central Garden & Pet Co is shown below:

To conclude, Central Garden & Pet Co (NAS:CENTA, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Central Garden & Pet Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

