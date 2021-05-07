Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sold $694,078 of Shares

CEO of Biolife Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Rice (insider trades) sold 22,922 shares of BLFS on 05/06/2021 at an average price of $30.28 a share. The total sale was $694,078.
For the complete insider trading history of BLFS, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.