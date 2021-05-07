Logo
Lincluden Management Ltd Buys TELUS Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells Dollar General Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Dow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oakville, A6, based Investment company Lincluden Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys TELUS Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Oracle Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Dow Inc, Corteva Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincluden Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Lincluden Management Ltd owns 72 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LINCLUDEN MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincluden+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LINCLUDEN MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,485,307 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,024,929 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
  3. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 960,666 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8%
  4. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 596,670 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
  5. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,426,177 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%
New Purchase: TELUS Corp (TU)

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 2,220,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,453,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 67,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CGI Inc (GIB)

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in CGI Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.63 and $83.33, with an estimated average price of $79.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 70,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 56,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 359.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 167,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 111.47%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 379,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 117.89%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $113.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 92,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 227,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 153.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 220,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Reduced: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 77.22%. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $218.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 21,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 21.72%. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 770,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Equinix Inc by 52.37%. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $699.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 5,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U)

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.17%. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $59.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 131,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 23.78%. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $164.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 37,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.24%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 21,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Author's Avatar

insider