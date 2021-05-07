Lincluden Management Ltd Buys TELUS Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells Dollar General Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Dow Inc

New Purchases: TU, SU, DLTR, GIB, BABA, SLG, AMT, WFG,

TU, SU, DLTR, GIB, BABA, SLG, AMT, WFG, Added Positions: ORCL, PFE, FRT, RCI, VZ, WFC, KRC, SPG, WELL, INN, WBA, SJR, WMT, KR, GSK, CIGI, CVE,

ORCL, PFE, FRT, RCI, VZ, WFC, KRC, SPG, WELL, INN, WBA, SJR, WMT, KR, GSK, CIGI, CVE, Reduced Positions: DG, BAM, TD, CNQ, BNS, MGA, EQIX, ENB, GRP.U, RY, CM, SUI, MSFT, CNI, CPG, EXR, COLD, GLW, SLF, MAA, CNC, ING, BAC, QSR, VOD, DIS, SNY, BMO, MS, CSCO, ORAN, GIL, GOOGL, TSCO, CCL, C, JNJ, LOW, RDS.A, TOT, JPM, TJX, SAP, VET, EOG,

DG, BAM, TD, CNQ, BNS, MGA, EQIX, ENB, GRP.U, RY, CM, SUI, MSFT, CNI, CPG, EXR, COLD, GLW, SLF, MAA, CNC, ING, BAC, QSR, VOD, DIS, SNY, BMO, MS, CSCO, ORAN, GIL, GOOGL, TSCO, CCL, C, JNJ, LOW, RDS.A, TOT, JPM, TJX, SAP, VET, EOG, Sold Out: DOW, CTVA, AAPL, DD, ABB, CHL, CVX, AIG,

Oakville, A6, based Investment company Lincluden Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys TELUS Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Oracle Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Dow Inc, Corteva Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincluden Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Lincluden Management Ltd owns 72 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,485,307 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,024,929 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 960,666 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 596,670 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,426,177 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 2,220,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,453,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 67,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in CGI Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.63 and $83.33, with an estimated average price of $79.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 70,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 56,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 359.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 167,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 111.47%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 379,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 117.89%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $113.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 92,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 227,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 153.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 220,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82.

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 77.22%. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $218.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 21,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 21.72%. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 770,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Equinix Inc by 52.37%. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $699.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 5,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.17%. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $59.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 131,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 23.78%. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $164.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 37,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincluden Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.24%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Lincluden Management Ltd still held 21,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.