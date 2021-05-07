Harvest Investment Services, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: FYX, FNX, BLDP, FANG, IVZ, TPR, FLGT, CDAY, BGS, CRS, NIO, PLUG, MYGN, ALGN, INTC, AMG, CAN, ADS, FSR, ILMN, CHRW, DT, PANW, GGG, PBCT, SABR, SIVB, SPG, HFC, ROL, FHN, HY, SIG, CTLT, PLT, PTC, CAKE, MATW, SBNY, HI, RILY, PLCE, VER, MNST, HP, IPAR, SKT, DK, SLCA, AMAT, ALB, NEE, GOOGL, MS, IIPR, LYV, MPC, UNH, MAC, MPX, SPI, LTRX, FURY,

Investment company Harvest Investment Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, Twilio Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Novavax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Investment Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harvest Investment Services, LLC owns 242 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 199,118 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 58,828 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 16,752 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.14% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,217 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 20,684 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 24,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $98.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 41,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 550.71%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $663.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 4,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 1285.07%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 41,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 237.68%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $304.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 79.25%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $218.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc by 166.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $53.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21.