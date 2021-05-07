Harvest Investment Services, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Harvest Investment Services, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harvest Investment Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, Twilio Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Novavax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Investment Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harvest Investment Services, LLC owns 242 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harvest Investment Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvest+investment+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harvest Investment Services, LLC
  1. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 199,118 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 58,828 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 16,752 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.14%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,217 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 20,684 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
New Purchase: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 24,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $98.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 41,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 550.71%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $663.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 4,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 1285.07%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 41,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 237.68%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $304.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 79.25%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $218.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc by 166.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $53.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harvest Investment Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Harvest Investment Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harvest Investment Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harvest Investment Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harvest Investment Services, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider