Harvest Investment Services, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: FYX, FNX, BLDP, FANG, IVZ, TPR, FLGT, CDAY, BGS, CRS, NIO, PLUG, MYGN, ALGN, INTC, AMG, CAN, ADS, FSR, ILMN, CHRW, DT, PANW, GGG, PBCT, SABR, SIVB, SPG, HFC, ROL, FHN, HY, SIG, CTLT, PLT, PTC, CAKE, MATW, SBNY, HI, RILY, PLCE, VER, MNST, HP, IPAR, SKT, DK, SLCA, AMAT, ALB, NEE, GOOGL, MS, IIPR, LYV, MPC, UNH, MAC, MPX, SPI, LTRX, FURY,
- Added Positions: TSLA, SOXL, TWLO, TEAM, EXPI, AMD, ZS, TQQQ, TER, VEEV, EAT, CLR, SUM, CRWD, PETS, AGG, EMN, COST, BAB, GLD, IT, SLV, FIXD, COUP, DG, TRMB, AMZN, TMO, BRO, NUGT, LOW, JPM, LRCX, MSFT, ON, BRK.B, MA, SCCO, FB, WORK, GIS, ESCA, AMT, ALT, HOLX, BKE, KLAC, KMX, CTXS, BNDX, EFA, FDN, GBX, HYLS, LMBS, BRC, AN, APT, VOT, GPI, JNJ, MKC, RLGY, OLN, PEP, PG, ECHO, PB, ADBE, GOOG, NAK, LEA, REM, KWR,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, FTSM, NVAX, MRNA, FIZZ, NAIL, TDY, VIR, IWM, ZM, NVDA, QLD, BNTX, GILD, SLYG, WST, IVV, IVE, LH, SSO, LAD, DGX, DIA, DON, FDL, FPE, MDY, UWM, CODX, MDIV, AAPL, NOBL, TDIV, TNA, IYK, GPRE, DDM, NDSN, DKS, ECL, MVV, MIDU, TOTL, FXR, IYW, REGL, ROM, FGD, ADNT, KR, INO, RDVY, FVD, BBBY, DES, FBHS, SDIV, LEG, UPRO, FTSL, XMLV, UDOW, SWKS, FSK, FSKR, DHS, SMDV, ABT, XSLV, LGLV, FRI, EZM, EES, RPAI, PZZA, VSTM, NNVC, RPM, QGEN, MDT, LAMR, AHPI,
- Sold Out: IYM, FTC, PAYC, CLX, LQD, HASI, IJH, CTAS, SAH, FLXS, ANDE, CC, PINC, KTB, SPLK, FDS, EV, DVA, TBT, AUN1,
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 199,118 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 58,828 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 16,752 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.14%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,217 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 20,684 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 24,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $98.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 41,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 550.71%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $663.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 4,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 1285.07%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 41,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 237.68%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $304.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 79.25%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $218.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc by 166.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $53.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.Sold Out: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21.
