Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: VZ, PHYS, AGG, SLYV, VYM,
- Added Positions: SPY, VNQ, SH,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, LMT, VIOG, VXUS, FICO, PG, IXN,
- Sold Out: XLU, CTSH, JKHY, BMY, FDS, GILD, TRU, CERN, CSL, PFE, PEP, WEN, TLT, VTRS, QUMU,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 40,465 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 85,943 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 55,846 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,500 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) - 21,020 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.
