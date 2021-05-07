Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Utiliti

New Purchases: VCSH, RYT, ICLN, IFF, AAN, SBNY, TD, ESGE, ROAD, CFX, WERN, NSC, GS, VLUE, PRG, IEFA, VB, VYMI, BHP, TSN, TJX, CAT, BTI, BIDU,

Investment company Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owns 259 stocks with a total value of $652 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 674,556 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.72% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 452,515 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 100,533 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.21% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 669,635 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 889,182 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.76%

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 452,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4. The stock is now traded at around $273.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 31,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 248,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $253.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 674,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 889,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1846.85%. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $191.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 34,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 39.82%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 167,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 389,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 103.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.