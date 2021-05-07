Logo
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Utiliti

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owns 259 stocks with a total value of $652 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brandywine+oak+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 674,556 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.72%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 452,515 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 100,533 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.21%
  4. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 669,635 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
  5. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 889,182 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.76%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 452,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4. The stock is now traded at around $273.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 31,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 248,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $253.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 674,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 889,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1846.85%. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $191.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 34,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 39.82%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 167,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 389,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 103.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.

Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC. Also check out:

