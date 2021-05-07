Estate Counselors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: VBR, FLOT, IVZ, Z, ON, MRO, LYFT, MAS, MAT, MCK, MOH, NVR, JWN, OXY, OMC, TRGP, TWTR, UAA, VIACA, WHR, EBAY, ALLY, BIO, DHI, DVA, DVN, EWBC, LMT, FHN, FCX, GE, IAC, KSS, LB, CE, WAL, MO, MHK, ARCC, HRTX, T, CMBS, ZSAN,
- Added Positions: RSP, XLU, VDE, VFH, XLV, XLP, BSV, IBB, XLF, VTI, GLD, XLE, MDY, XLB, DIS, XLRE, VWO, DBC, BSCL, VIG, VUG, VEA, IWM, STIP, SHM, IJR, VXUS, MUB, BIIB, INTC, GEM, AMZN, VMW, MU,
- Reduced Positions: BND, AGG, SPY, VOX, BNDX, XLK, TIP, SPLV, AAPL, XLI, CAT, VAW, TGT, LLY, MBB, IEI, SHV, IEF, VGSH, URI, AMAT, SYF, MTUM, EFAV, IWD, VCSH, USMV, IVE, HYMB, NVDA, VNQ,
- Sold Out: NTAP, PCAR, STX, AMGN, BBY, NUE, PEP, CTXS, GIS, GM, VYM,
For the details of Estate Counselors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/estate+counselors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Estate Counselors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 223,579 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 267,120 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.48%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 389,680 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.91%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 259,415 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 171,640 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15%
Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 62,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.48%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 267,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 2106.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 202,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 153.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 261,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 121.69%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 213,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 208.90%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 98,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 203.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 168,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81.Sold Out: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.
