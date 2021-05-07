Logo
Estate Counselors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Thiensville, WI, based Investment company Estate Counselors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Estate Counselors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Estate Counselors, LLC owns 154 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Estate Counselors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/estate+counselors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Estate Counselors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 223,579 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 267,120 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.48%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 389,680 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.91%
  4. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 259,415 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 171,640 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 62,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.48%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 267,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 2106.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 202,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 153.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 261,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 121.69%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 213,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 208.90%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 98,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 203.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 168,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Estate Counselors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Estate Counselors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Estate Counselors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Estate Counselors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Estate Counselors, LLC keeps buying
