NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Sells Orla Mining, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Restaurant Brands International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company NewGen Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Suncor Energy Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Lightspeed POS Inc, sells Orla Mining, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Norbord Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NewGen Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, NewGen Asset Management Ltd owns 29 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NewGen Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newgen+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NewGen Asset Management Ltd
  1. Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 1,150,000 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio.
  2. Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 626,900 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 357.93%
  3. SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) - 1,000,000 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio.
  4. Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 650,000 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 275,000 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2079.25%
New Purchase: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 166,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Superior Plus Corp (SUUIF)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Superior Plus Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 546,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 357.93%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.78%. The holding were 626,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 2079.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc by 648.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 142,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 148,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.19.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93.

Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of NewGen Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. NewGen Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. NewGen Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NewGen Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NewGen Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
