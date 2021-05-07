NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Sells Orla Mining, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Restaurant Brands International Inc

- New Purchases: SU, WFG, VIAC, SUUIF, HBM, RBAC, CVE, SEAH,
- Added Positions: SJR, BEPC, LSPD, FGNA, TRP, ENB, CNQ, CAE,
- Reduced Positions: TAC, TECK,
- Sold Out: ORLA, CCIV, QSR, OSB,
For the details of NewGen Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newgen+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NewGen Asset Management Ltd
- Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 1,150,000 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio.
- Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 626,900 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 357.93%
- SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) - 1,000,000 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio.
- Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 275,000 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2079.25%
NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 166,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Superior Plus Corp (SUUIF)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Superior Plus Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 546,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 357.93%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.78%. The holding were 626,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 2079.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc by 648.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 142,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 148,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.19.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93.Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
NewGen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.
