Sigma Planning Corp Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Tapestry Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Sigma Planning Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Tapestry Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, Invesco, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Planning Corp. As of 2021Q1, Sigma Planning Corp owns 1183 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 997,558 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 286,844 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 165,344 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,806 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 192,521 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7%

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 215,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 272,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $578.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 140,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $146.97, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $111.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 195.10%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 109,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 419.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 106,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP by 1296.91%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 107,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 2073.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 331,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2272.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 142,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 84,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. The sale prices were between $85.16 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.89.

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.