Sigma Planning Corp Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Tapestry Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Sigma Planning Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Tapestry Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, Invesco, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sigma Planning Corp. As of 2021Q1, Sigma Planning Corp owns 1183 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sigma Planning Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigma+planning+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sigma Planning Corp
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 997,558 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 286,844 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 165,344 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,806 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 192,521 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7%
New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 215,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 272,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $578.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 140,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $146.97, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $111.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 195.10%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 109,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 419.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 106,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP by 1296.91%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 107,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 2073.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 331,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2272.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 142,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 84,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. The sale prices were between $85.16 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83.

Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.89.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.



