Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco DB Oil Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco DB Oil Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares MBS ETF, sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco DB Oil Fund, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aj+wealth+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,051,422 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.04%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,135,928 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 349,921 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,584,397 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.10%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 235,881 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 1,949,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $368.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 2,051,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 765.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,124,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,584,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 2034.70%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 142,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,051,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 781,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Sold Out: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $41.56, with an estimated average price of $38.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC. Also check out:

1. AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider