Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco DB Oil Fund

New Purchases: SJNK, VGT, SRLN, QYLD, CMCSA, BFZ, CQQQ, COP, NVDA, MFA, AMT, EPD, C, CSCO, MO, IWN, PGNY, ZG, JPC, BKCC, WDAY, INTC, U, NOVA, TBF, ACEV, YJ,

SJNK, VGT, SRLN, QYLD, CMCSA, BFZ, CQQQ, COP, NVDA, MFA, AMT, EPD, C, CSCO, MO, IWN, PGNY, ZG, JPC, BKCC, WDAY, INTC, U, NOVA, TBF, ACEV, YJ, Added Positions: SCHX, BSJL, SCHF, MBB, USMV, SCHM, AGG, CORT, VOO, JPM, ACEL, REM, JPST, PID, CHIQ, SDY, ISTB, LDUR, VNLA, SCHA, GLD, QUAL, PGF, SCHD, GS, XLU, XLK, RRR, GBDC, SPY, SCHE, ARCC, AGGY, NEE, BKT, SNOW, GOOG, CRWD, IWM, WMT, XLF, SHOP, TXN, VO, MDB, PAA, OKTA, VWO, APO, MS, TWO, F, PMO, EIM, AGNC, NLY, GE, IMH, NYMT, BX, VEA, PLYA, CSM, TWLO, NCLH, FANG, BABA, CHX, CCO, RNG, DIS, SQ, GOOGL, ZM,

SCHX, BSJL, SCHF, MBB, USMV, SCHM, AGG, CORT, VOO, JPM, ACEL, REM, JPST, PID, CHIQ, SDY, ISTB, LDUR, VNLA, SCHA, GLD, QUAL, PGF, SCHD, GS, XLU, XLK, RRR, GBDC, SPY, SCHE, ARCC, AGGY, NEE, BKT, SNOW, GOOG, CRWD, IWM, WMT, XLF, SHOP, TXN, VO, MDB, PAA, OKTA, VWO, APO, MS, TWO, F, PMO, EIM, AGNC, NLY, GE, IMH, NYMT, BX, VEA, PLYA, CSM, TWLO, NCLH, FANG, BABA, CHX, CCO, RNG, DIS, SQ, GOOGL, ZM, Reduced Positions: VDE, SCHZ, DBO, VCIT, QQQ, BIV, CRM, ITM, SHM, IEMG, SCHG, SCHB, IWB, INTU, SCHV, HUBS, AAPL, EFAV, WORK, MA, TSLX, IWP, BXMT, BRK.B, COST, PTON, VB, IEFA, BND, TJX, VTV, V, T, IWS, PFE, TRTX,

VDE, SCHZ, DBO, VCIT, QQQ, BIV, CRM, ITM, SHM, IEMG, SCHG, SCHB, IWB, INTU, SCHV, HUBS, AAPL, EFAV, WORK, MA, TSLX, IWP, BXMT, BRK.B, COST, PTON, VB, IEFA, BND, TJX, VTV, V, T, IWS, PFE, TRTX, Sold Out: IAU, CXO, SLQT, IWO, CONN, TENB, EPI, ERUS,

Investment company Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares MBS ETF, sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco DB Oil Fund, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aj+wealth+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,051,422 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.04% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,135,928 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 349,921 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,584,397 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.10% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 235,881 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 1,949,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $368.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 2,051,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 765.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,124,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,584,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 2034.70%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 142,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,051,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 781,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $41.56, with an estimated average price of $38.89.