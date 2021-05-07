Cadinha & Co Llc Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Deere, Tractor Supply Co, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

New Purchases: IEF, DE, TSCO, BX, CMI, XLE, TSLA, FMC, BLK, MRVL, ITW, WPM, HII, PSX, IEUR,

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Cadinha & Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Deere, Tractor Supply Co, Blackstone Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Stryker Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadinha & Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cadinha & Co Llc owns 113 stocks with a total value of $680 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,007,179 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.46% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 271,623 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 102,341 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.50% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 65,855 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 96,947 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 271,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $389.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 47,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $194.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 100,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 235,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 61,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 210,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 536.57%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $337.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 66,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 907.71%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 290,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 956.60%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $459.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 43,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 3319.52%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $218.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 70,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 92.50%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 102,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 122.23%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 70,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.