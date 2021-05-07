Cadinha & Co Llc Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Deere, Tractor Supply Co, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cadinha & Co Llc Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Deere, Tractor Supply Co, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Cadinha & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Deere, Tractor Supply Co, Blackstone Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Stryker Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadinha & Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cadinha & Co Llc owns 113 stocks with a total value of $680 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CADINHA & CO LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadinha+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CADINHA & CO LLC
  1. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,007,179 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.46%
  2. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 271,623 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 102,341 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.50%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 65,855 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
  5. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 96,947 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 271,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $389.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 47,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $194.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 100,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 235,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 61,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 210,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 536.57%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $337.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 66,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 907.71%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 290,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 956.60%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $459.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 43,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 3319.52%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $218.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 70,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 92.50%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $289.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 102,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 122.23%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 70,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of CADINHA & CO LLC. Also check out:

1. CADINHA & CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CADINHA & CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CADINHA & CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CADINHA & CO LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider