Round Table Services, LLC Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: IYT, STNE, GHC, CZR, VTV, T, PDBC, XLE, MMM, DHR, BAC, SIVB, TGT, UNH, PFE, MS, HDV, STZ, CSCO, PG, XPEV, MUB, VDC, VPL, INFI,

IYT, STNE, GHC, CZR, VTV, T, PDBC, XLE, MMM, DHR, BAC, SIVB, TGT, UNH, PFE, MS, HDV, STZ, CSCO, PG, XPEV, MUB, VDC, VPL, INFI, Added Positions: IWR, IWD, AAPL, IWM, VEU, NMFC, MGNI, EFA, QQQ, TIP, AMZN, DJP, MSFT, GOOG, VTWO, JPM, DIS, VNQ, SPSM, IUSV, AAXJ, JNJ, SBUX, HD, MBB, IWV, INTC, NIO, TURN, BA, GUNR, NKE, GOOGL, VB, SCHW, VGK,

IWR, IWD, AAPL, IWM, VEU, NMFC, MGNI, EFA, QQQ, TIP, AMZN, DJP, MSFT, GOOG, VTWO, JPM, DIS, VNQ, SPSM, IUSV, AAXJ, JNJ, SBUX, HD, MBB, IWV, INTC, NIO, TURN, BA, GUNR, NKE, GOOGL, VB, SCHW, VGK, Reduced Positions: ESGE, IVV, SPY, BKLN, BND, VEA, IJR, VWO, IXUS, VOYA, IWO, AGG, BRK.B, USHY, ROBO, MDY, VZ, VGT, XLP, HACK, ACN, GE, VO, XLU, XLV, IWF, BSV,

ESGE, IVV, SPY, BKLN, BND, VEA, IJR, VWO, IXUS, VOYA, IWO, AGG, BRK.B, USHY, ROBO, MDY, VZ, VGT, XLP, HACK, ACN, GE, VO, XLU, XLV, IWF, BSV, Sold Out: LMND, EEM, NUGT, FCEL, AMC,

Westfield, NJ, based Investment company Round Table Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Lemonade Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Round Table Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Round Table Services, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Round Table Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/round+table+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 243,829 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.29% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 127,724 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 784,695 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 467,399 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.36% New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) - 2,598,847 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $274.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 15,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $651.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.36%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 467,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 237.46%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 141,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 426.32%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 126,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 243,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $79.12, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $17.99.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61.