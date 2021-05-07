Round Table Services, LLC Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: IYT, STNE, GHC, CZR, VTV, T, PDBC, XLE, MMM, DHR, BAC, SIVB, TGT, UNH, PFE, MS, HDV, STZ, CSCO, PG, XPEV, MUB, VDC, VPL, INFI,
- Added Positions: IWR, IWD, AAPL, IWM, VEU, NMFC, MGNI, EFA, QQQ, TIP, AMZN, DJP, MSFT, GOOG, VTWO, JPM, DIS, VNQ, SPSM, IUSV, AAXJ, JNJ, SBUX, HD, MBB, IWV, INTC, NIO, TURN, BA, GUNR, NKE, GOOGL, VB, SCHW, VGK,
- Reduced Positions: ESGE, IVV, SPY, BKLN, BND, VEA, IJR, VWO, IXUS, VOYA, IWO, AGG, BRK.B, USHY, ROBO, MDY, VZ, VGT, XLP, HACK, ACN, GE, VO, XLU, XLV, IWF, BSV,
- Sold Out: LMND, EEM, NUGT, FCEL, AMC,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 243,829 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.29%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 127,724 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 784,695 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 467,399 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.36%
- New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) - 2,598,847 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $274.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 15,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $651.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.36%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 467,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 237.46%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 141,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 426.32%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 126,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 243,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT)
Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $79.12, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)
Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $17.99.Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61.
