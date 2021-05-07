DT Investment Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: SCHD, EWA, GOOG, FB, BABA, ADSK, BIV, AMT, DE, ICF, AWK,

Chadds Ford, PA, based Investment company DT Investment Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DT Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DT Investment Partners, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $693 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 308,478 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 425,022 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.54% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 791,722 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 281,394 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.68% Dow Inc (DOW) - 454,768 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 220,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 434,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2381.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $320.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $284.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 51.54%. The purchase prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 425,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 122,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 384.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 41,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 109.39%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 94.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Uni-Pixel Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01.