DT Investment Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chadds Ford, PA, based Investment company DT Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DT Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DT Investment Partners, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $693 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DT Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dt+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DT Investment Partners, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 308,478 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  2. BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 425,022 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.54%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 791,722 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%
  4. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 281,394 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.68%
  5. Dow Inc (DOW) - 454,768 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 220,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 434,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2381.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $320.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $284.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 51.54%. The purchase prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 425,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 122,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 384.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 41,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 109.39%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 94.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Sold Out: Uni-Pixel Inc (UNXLQ)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Uni-Pixel Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01.



