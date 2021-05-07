Parnassus Investments Buys S&P Global Inc, American Tower Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Cerner Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Applied Materials Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Parnassus Investments Buys S&P Global Inc, American Tower Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Cerner Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Applied Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parnassus Investments (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, American Tower Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Boston Scientific Corp, Apple Inc, sells Cerner Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Clorox Co, Synopsys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Investments . As of 2021Q1, Parnassus Investments owns 122 stocks with a total value of $39.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parnassus+investments+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,060,537 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 3,811,679 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  3. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 4,241,206 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 22,092,441 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 8,777,583 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.76%
New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $389.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 2,751,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 3,126,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 8,853,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $176.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,654,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,064,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $253.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 619,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 84.08%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 5,859,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Apple Inc by 74.05%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,485,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 32.40%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $483.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,401,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,497,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 806.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,741,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 482.66%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $332.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 353,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96.

Sold Out: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64.

Sold Out: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHWPD.PFD)

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS . Also check out:

1. PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS 's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider