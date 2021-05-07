Parnassus Investments Buys S&P Global Inc, American Tower Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Cerner Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Applied Materials Inc

New Purchases: SPGI, AMT, BSX, ARE, AVTR, SBNY, LEVI, OMC, AES, BIIB, ACN, NVS, PAYX, BK, INTU, SI, BLI, RUN,

PG, AAPL, CME, ADBE, GILD, SLQT, ANSS, BMRN, GO, MSFT, VZ, HBI, SBAC, KSU, BDX, DHR, WDC, WM, CMCSA, ILMN, HOLX, DE, MA, NVDA, BKNG, TFX, MDLZ, FISV, ANGI, TXN, FICO, POOL, PPG, ROP, LULU, GWRE, TXG, Reduced Positions: CERN, VRSK, AMAT, CLX, SNPS, MU, CDNS, AMZN, FDX, LRCX, IDA, NUAN, SCHW, COF, XYL, FRC, GWW, GPS, MDU, DFS, COLD, KLAC, FHN, RSG, EXPD, CHRW, SQ, AXP, CBOE, MORN,

Investment company Parnassus Investments Current Portfolio ) buys S&P Global Inc, American Tower Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Boston Scientific Corp, Apple Inc, sells Cerner Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Clorox Co, Synopsys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Investments . As of 2021Q1, Parnassus Investments owns 122 stocks with a total value of $39.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,060,537 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54% Deere & Co (DE) - 3,811,679 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 4,241,206 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 22,092,441 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 8,777,583 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.76%

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $389.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 2,751,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 3,126,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 8,853,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $176.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,654,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,064,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $253.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 619,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 84.08%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 5,859,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Apple Inc by 74.05%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,485,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 32.40%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $483.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,401,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,497,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 806.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,741,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 482.66%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $332.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 353,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96.

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64.

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Parnassus Investments sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.6.