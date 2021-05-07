Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys InMode, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Utz Brands Inc, Sells Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Essent Group, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TSM, UTZ, AXP, KO, SAM, MDT, PEP,

HASI, SSNC, PYPL, VGSH, TXN, SPDW, VBR, SDY, SPYV, SPAB, MDY, BRK.B, MKC, PG, MRK, KIE, IWS, EXC, D, Sold Out: ESNT, ACWI, JPST, TTD, WORK, PTON, SHYG,

Columbia, MD, based Investment company Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys InMode, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Utz Brands Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, American Express Co, sells Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Essent Group, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 117 stocks with a total value of $976 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baltimore-washington+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 127,528 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 209,811 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 133,752 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,724 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,660 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 47,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 93,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1109.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 212.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 143,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $218.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $255.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.