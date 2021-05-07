Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys InMode, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Utz Brands Inc, Sells Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Essent Group, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys InMode, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Utz Brands Inc, Sells Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Essent Group, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Columbia, MD, based Investment company Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys InMode, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Utz Brands Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, American Express Co, sells Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Essent Group, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 117 stocks with a total value of $976 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baltimore-washington+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 127,528 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  2. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 209,811 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 133,752 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,724 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,660 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 47,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 93,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1109.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 212.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 143,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $218.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $255.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider