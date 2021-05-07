Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys InMode, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Utz Brands Inc, Sells Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Essent Group, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TSM, UTZ, AXP, KO, SAM, MDT, PEP,
- Added Positions: INMD, VIG, CRM, VV, BND, VCSH, IHI, QQQ, COST, VYM, IVV, XLV, LGLV, FB, FINX, NKE, RYT, BLK, ICE, HD, BX, VTV, SYK, UNH, IJT, RKT, SBUX, SPY, VTEB, JPM, BABA, LH, GOOGL, CMG, ADBE, SCHW, SPSB, SPYG, VO, RSP, BKNG, USHY, VTI, AMN, T, VOO, CPRT, SLYG, IBB, IWF, PETQ, XOM, NFLX, PSK, IEFA,
- Reduced Positions: HASI, SSNC, PYPL, VGSH, TXN, SPDW, VBR, SDY, SPYV, SPAB, MDY, BRK.B, MKC, PG, MRK, KIE, IWS, EXC, D,
- Sold Out: ESNT, ACWI, JPST, TTD, WORK, PTON, SHYG,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 127,528 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 209,811 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 133,752 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,724 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,660 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 47,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 93,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1109.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 212.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 143,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $218.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $255.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.
