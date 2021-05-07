Logo
Girard Partners Ltd. Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Merck Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
King Of Prussia, PA, based Investment company Girard Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, S&P Global Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Intel Corp, Merck Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Girard Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Girard Partners Ltd. owns 215 stocks with a total value of $693 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/girard+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,240 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,085,099 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,351 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 414,611 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 25,125 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $498.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $446.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $389.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $284.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $167.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $483.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $141.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $485.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 30.90%. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $327.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.. Also check out:

