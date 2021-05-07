Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Analog Devices Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, NIO Inc

New Purchases: ADI, GOOG, FB, INTC, SOXS, SNOW, BILI,

Investment company Trivest Advisors Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Analog Devices Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Intel Corp, sells Tesla Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, NIO Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trivest Advisors Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Trivest Advisors Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 420,000 shares, 24.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.56% JD.com Inc (JD) - 946,500 shares, 22.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.31% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 109,000 shares, 20.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.58% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 380,000 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.01% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 57,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.39%

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $155.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2381.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $320.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $199.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 313.33%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3306.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.

Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.