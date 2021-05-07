Marco Investment Management Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: AMD, CDNS, IFF, NEAR, JYNT, TDOC, EQR, PWR, IAT, OEF,
- Added Positions: AVGO, QCOM, AAPL, NVDA, WMT, ORCL, RTX, NVS, PFE, LYB, CVS, COST, ABBV, LOW, CSCO, CRM, MCD, JNJ, GPN, VZ, UNP, CTSH, CAT, XOM, HON, EPD, KMB, NXPI, BHP, STZ, CVX, O, BRK.B, PM, TXN, PG, NOC, MMM, GIS, BMY, MO, MDLZ, EA, DG, MRCY, BXMX, WFC, D, CWST, TOT, DRI, ROST,
- Reduced Positions: DD, IBM, T, FB, ILMN, UNH, TSLA, SCHW, AZO, STM, UPS, DIS, EBAY, AXP, AMZN, VUG, PYPL, COP, GLD, FSV, RF, SPSC, BL, VTI, AFL, AGCO, OMCL, CBRL, MU, RGEN, DSGX, FOXF, XLE, APA, CSX, SITE, EXPO, GOOG, J, NEOG, NKE, PEP, TREX, TJX,
- Sold Out: LUMN, MLAB, NFLX, AXON, PCTY,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,900 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 200,720 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.21%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 156,868 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 428,858 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,227 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 40,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $126.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Joint Corp (JYNT)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $49, with an estimated average price of $37.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $151.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $448.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 39,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.55%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $580.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 100,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 61,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Novartis AG (NVS)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Novartis AG by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 43,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.Sold Out: Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $243.02 and $297.01, with an estimated average price of $275.32.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.Sold Out: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52.Sold Out: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $167.08 and $213.49, with an estimated average price of $190.85.
