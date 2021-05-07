Logo
Marco Investment Management Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Marco Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Mesa Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marco Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Marco Investment Management Llc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $766 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marco+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,900 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 200,720 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.21%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 156,868 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 428,858 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,227 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 40,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $126.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Joint Corp (JYNT)

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $49, with an estimated average price of $37.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $151.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $448.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 39,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.55%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $580.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 100,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 61,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Novartis AG by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 43,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Sold Out: Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB)

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $243.02 and $297.01, with an estimated average price of $275.32.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52.

Sold Out: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $167.08 and $213.49, with an estimated average price of $190.85.



