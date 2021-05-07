Marco Investment Management Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: AMD, CDNS, IFF, NEAR, JYNT, TDOC, EQR, PWR, IAT, OEF,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Marco Investment Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Mesa Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marco Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Marco Investment Management Llc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $766 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,900 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 200,720 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.21% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 156,868 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 428,858 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,227 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 40,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $126.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $49, with an estimated average price of $37.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $151.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $448.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 39,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.55%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $580.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 100,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 61,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Novartis AG by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 43,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $243.02 and $297.01, with an estimated average price of $275.32.

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52.

Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $167.08 and $213.49, with an estimated average price of $190.85.