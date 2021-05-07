MD Financial Management Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Vanguard Small Cap ETF

- New Purchases: VBR, VCLT, SJNK, BNS, CNI, TD, BAM, ENB, MFC, NTR, MGA, OTEX, TRI, CAE, GOOG, QSR, STN, GIL, GOOGL, LRCX, NVDA, NKE, SHOP, CTSH, RY, HD, NTRS, CRM, USB, AXP, GD, LOW, MAS, MU, APO, PSX, AON, CI, CCEP, TJX, RTX, BX, DG, DLTR, MNST, PEAK, INTU, ORCL, DGX, SWK, WAB, HES, ADSK, CNP, ETN, ETR, EXC, NFLX, PHG, BKNG, LULU, HLT, FWONK, MGP, CTVA, AIZ, BMO, SCHW, FMS, HAS, TAP, NBIX, PPG, TXN, TRP, VRTX, BR, TMUS, CP, OFC, EXPD, LEN, PCAR, SNN, VLO, UBER, ACGL, BCE, CM, PGR, SLB, VRSK, ASND, CNQ, RCI, SLF, SU, TU, WCN, FTS, TECK, BIP, PBA, AEM, GOLD, BHC, GIB, DSGX, OVV, CIGI, KGC, MEOH, VTRS, PDS, RBA, SJR, VFC, FNV, BEP, CPG, VET, WFG, CVE, FSV, BIPC, BSV,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VNQ, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GDX, UNH, AGG, EMLC, MA, JNJ, SIL, CMCSA, USIG, PEP, JPM, BWX, CB, WFC, GLD, SBUX, ADBE, MMM, PG, BDX, MRK, DE, BRK.B, SYK, ACN, IFF, MDT, SLV, JNK, CVS, VMBS, VZ, BKLN, UL, GIS, PFE, BNDX, ADP, CWB, LIN, IGF, EFX, PFF, RWX, WIP, FLOT, EMB, WM, UPS, QCOM, OMC, LIT, CGW, VRP,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, VSS, VB, EEM, SCHP, VWOB, IWC, GUNR, MOO, GNR, PDBC, PHO, EFA, FIW, WOOD, EWC, CAT, V, IBM, KO, CSCO,
- Sold Out: EWX, IP, ABBV, UNP, TSN, TIF, SYY, LUV, RSG, PVH, T, INTC, HRL, FDX, BK, BAC, BHP, AN, AMT, ALL,
For the details of MD Financial Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/md+financial+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MD Financial Management Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,777,384 shares, 20.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 3,267,172 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 1,598,729 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 972,686 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138855.14%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 1,876,959 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06%
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 191,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17. The stock is now traded at around $103.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 185,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 549,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 197,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 173,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $110.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 96,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 138855.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 972,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,598,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42687.70%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 163,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 223380.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3306.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 11,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 253315.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $320.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 154400.00%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $414.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $51.27 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.02.Sold Out: AutoNation Inc (AN)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)
MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of MD Financial Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. MD Financial Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MD Financial Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MD Financial Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MD Financial Management Inc. keeps buying