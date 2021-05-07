MD Financial Management Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Vanguard Small Cap ETF

New Purchases: VBR, VCLT, SJNK, BNS, CNI, TD, BAM, ENB, MFC, NTR, MGA, OTEX, TRI, CAE, GOOG, QSR, STN, GIL, GOOGL, LRCX, NVDA, NKE, SHOP, CTSH, RY, HD, NTRS, CRM, USB, AXP, GD, LOW, MAS, MU, APO, PSX, AON, CI, CCEP, TJX, RTX, BX, DG, DLTR, MNST, PEAK, INTU, ORCL, DGX, SWK, WAB, HES, ADSK, CNP, ETN, ETR, EXC, NFLX, PHG, BKNG, LULU, HLT, FWONK, MGP, CTVA, AIZ, BMO, SCHW, FMS, HAS, TAP, NBIX, PPG, TXN, TRP, VRTX, BR, TMUS, CP, OFC, EXPD, LEN, PCAR, SNN, VLO, UBER, ACGL, BCE, CM, PGR, SLB, VRSK, ASND, CNQ, RCI, SLF, SU, TU, WCN, FTS, TECK, BIP, PBA, AEM, GOLD, BHC, GIB, DSGX, OVV, CIGI, KGC, MEOH, VTRS, PDS, RBA, SJR, VFC, FNV, BEP, CPG, VET, WFG, CVE, FSV, BIPC, BSV,

Investment company MD Financial Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MD Financial Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, MD Financial Management Inc. owns 226 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,777,384 shares, 20.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 3,267,172 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 1,598,729 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 972,686 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138855.14% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 1,876,959 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06%

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 191,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17. The stock is now traded at around $103.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 185,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 549,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 197,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 173,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $110.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 96,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 138855.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 972,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,598,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42687.70%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 163,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 223380.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3306.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 11,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 253315.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $320.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 154400.00%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $414.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $51.27 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.02.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.

MD Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78.