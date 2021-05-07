Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF, Ecolab Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

- New Purchases: PEY, ECL, IJK, USFR, IRTC, SMED, FHN, GEVO,
- Added Positions: TIP, VOO, FVD, VB, IVW, EFG, GLD, JPST, VO, SCZ, ESGE, IAGG, CGW, QUAL,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, DSI, VXUS, PCY, VTI, ESGD, VEA, ESGU, ITOT, SUSA, SPLV, GLTR, IUSV, MSFT, IEFA, EFAV, JD, MMM, BRK.B, BABA, BBY, AMZN, NOK, MFGP,
- Sold Out: GSK, TSM, PETS, PFG, MRVL, SCHB, PFE, VTRS, IEUR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC
- iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI) - 102,146 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 58,358 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 19,706 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 87,276 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,369 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.43%
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 63,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $228.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Sharps Compliance Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 140.04%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.81%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $229.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.Sold Out: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in PetMed Express Inc. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82.Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.
