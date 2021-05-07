Zwj Investment Counsel Inc Buys Equifax Inc, DISH Network Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Broadcom Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Aramark

- New Purchases: EFX, GM, BRO, IWD, AYI, BA, ED, SMPL, IWV, VBK, VYM, MO, CCEP, FBHS,
- Added Positions: DISH, NOC, DG, ABBV, KO, TSN, AEP, ROP, INGR, PSX, ES, EAF, GPC, IFF, BAC, CCBG, V, FISV, CB, AZN, SO, IWF, BWXT, BSX, PGR, XOM, DUK, UNH, VZ, YUM, CFG, DXC, MDLZ, SCHB, EFA, SPY, AFL, IJR, WFC, GIS, DRI, UNP, PFE, PEP, MGPI, GLD, CAT, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: AVGO, MU, GOOG, AAPL, ARMK, TMO, MRK, BMY, IPG, FDX, NVDA, MSFT, IOSP, TSLA, TPR, TOT, ANTM, NSC, OUT, ORCL, ECL, GOOGL, EWBC, BRK.B, AMZN, CTVA, ABT, MMM, JPM, TFC, DIS, VOO, J, PNC, CVX, SBUX, INTC, TGT, CMCSA, WMT, MA, CVS, BAX, FB, ADP, ADBE, ITOT, GPN, NKE, GE, CRM, FHN, MS, HON, MDY, IWB, IVV, GVI, ISRG, LOW, MCD, NEE, PM, EMR, D, DE, CL, COST, TXN, QCOM, SNV, SYK,
- Sold Out: TCF, RTX, EOG, LRCX, CTO, CLX, MDT, NFLX, NVO,
For the details of ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zwj+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,206,542 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,127 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 370,871 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,777 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.72%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 629,152 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $237.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 158,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 169,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.96 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $273.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $77.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 100.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 684,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 109.89%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 69,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 82.33%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $218.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 119,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 202.02%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 125,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 240.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 72,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $446.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.Sold Out: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The sale prices were between $41.68 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $48.58.Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:
1. ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC keeps buying