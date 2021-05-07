Zwj Investment Counsel Inc Buys Equifax Inc, DISH Network Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Broadcom Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Aramark

New Purchases: EFX, GM, BRO, IWD, AYI, BA, ED, SMPL, IWV, VBK, VYM, MO, CCEP, FBHS,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Zwj Investment Counsel Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Equifax Inc, DISH Network Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Dollar General Corp, General Motors Co, sells Broadcom Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Aramark, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, TCF Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zwj Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q1, Zwj Investment Counsel Inc owns 165 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,206,542 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,127 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 370,871 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,777 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.72% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 629,152 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $237.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 158,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 169,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.96 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $273.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $77.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 100.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 684,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 109.89%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 69,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 82.33%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $218.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 119,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 202.02%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 125,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 240.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 72,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $446.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The sale prices were between $41.68 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.