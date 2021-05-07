Occidental Asset Management, LLC Buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T

New Purchases: IGHG, MINT, CWEN, KNX, MOS, TGTX, XME, EA, NEM, PKI, POWI, SNX, HRB, WHR, SEE, LEG, CBOE, XHB, BSV, XBI, LYFT, MCD, SFIX, IYJ, PBW, VEA, VIGI, TDY, CKPT,

IGHG, MINT, CWEN, KNX, MOS, TGTX, XME, EA, NEM, PKI, POWI, SNX, HRB, WHR, SEE, LEG, CBOE, XHB, BSV, XBI, LYFT, MCD, SFIX, IYJ, PBW, VEA, VIGI, TDY, CKPT, Added Positions: VEU, HYG, EMB, IVE, VIG, SPY, BOND, SPDW, IJR, IWS, WFC, IWF, FDX, MMC, HSY, V, AAPL, NVDA, MSFT, VZ, HUBB, FMB, FAF, MUNI, CTXS, PEG, IWP, EBAY, NKE, DGX, MS, UNH, WMT, HYD, SUB, EMR, GDX, MUB, MMM, BR, HD, STZ, CMCSA, RS, IAGG, AVT, JPM, CE, CMI, PFF, ITW, HPQ, AGG, GLD, YUM, XLC, MTUM, GOOG, TSLA, NUV, ORCL, ILMN, EXAS, AMZN, T, EEM, AOR, IYF, AOD, MRK, SLYG, LLY, TFC,

VEU, HYG, EMB, IVE, VIG, SPY, BOND, SPDW, IJR, IWS, WFC, IWF, FDX, MMC, HSY, V, AAPL, NVDA, MSFT, VZ, HUBB, FMB, FAF, MUNI, CTXS, PEG, IWP, EBAY, NKE, DGX, MS, UNH, WMT, HYD, SUB, EMR, GDX, MUB, MMM, BR, HD, STZ, CMCSA, RS, IAGG, AVT, JPM, CE, CMI, PFF, ITW, HPQ, AGG, GLD, YUM, XLC, MTUM, GOOG, TSLA, NUV, ORCL, ILMN, EXAS, AMZN, T, EEM, AOR, IYF, AOD, MRK, SLYG, LLY, TFC, Reduced Positions: BIL, ABBV, BRK.B, BMY, IWO, INTC, JNK, IDV, SPIB, SPEM, LQD, AMAT, IJS, SPSB, XLV, DGRW, VCSH, VWO, SYY, QCOM, VTEB, CSCO, IEZ, IWD, AOM, SLYV, NVS, LUMN,

BIL, ABBV, BRK.B, BMY, IWO, INTC, JNK, IDV, SPIB, SPEM, LQD, AMAT, IJS, SPSB, XLV, DGRW, VCSH, VWO, SYY, QCOM, VTEB, CSCO, IEZ, IWD, AOM, SLYV, NVS, LUMN, Sold Out: TOTL, TGT, FYX, ZEN, ORA, QQQ, ABC, GILD, K, WMB, XLNX, BUD,

Investment company Occidental Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Target Corp, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Occidental Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Occidental Asset Management, LLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Occidental Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/occidental+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 790,810 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 527,113 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 151,527 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 43,560 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,961 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $74.66 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $75.45. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 50,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 55,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 30,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 44,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 274.59%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 59,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 95,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 79,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 64,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 107.78%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 149.86%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $126.02, with an estimated average price of $99.32.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.