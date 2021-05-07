Logo
Occidental Asset Management, LLC Buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Occidental Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Target Corp, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Occidental Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Occidental Asset Management, LLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Occidental Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/occidental+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Occidental Asset Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 790,810 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 527,113 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 151,527 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 43,560 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,961 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
New Purchase: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $74.66 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $75.45. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 50,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 55,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 30,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 44,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 274.59%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 59,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 95,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 79,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 64,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 107.78%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 149.86%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

Sold Out: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $126.02, with an estimated average price of $99.32.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Occidental Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Occidental Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Occidental Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Occidental Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Occidental Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider