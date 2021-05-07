Blueshift Asset Management, LLC Buys Mastercard Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Harley-Davidson Inc, Tractor Supply Co

Investment company Blueshift Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Intel Corp, Charter Communications Inc, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Harley-Davidson Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Moody's Corporation, VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blueshift Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Blueshift Asset Management, LLC owns 815 stocks with a total value of $974 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 148,402 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 708.64% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 41,717 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 76,438 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) - 80,626 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 401.28% Intel Corp (INTC) - 139,981 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 41,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 76,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 139,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $675.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 13,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 142,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 94,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 708.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 148,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 401.28%. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $134.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 80,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 2710.11%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $365.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 766.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 119,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 252.31%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $141.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 63,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 3696.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 398,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.