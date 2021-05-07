Blueshift Asset Management, LLC Buys Mastercard Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Harley-Davidson Inc, Tractor Supply Co

- New Purchases: MA, JPM, INTC, CHTR, SNAP, MRK, NKE, TWLO, SCHW, GM, ALB, NEE, PGR, DIS, ATUS, BIDU, DQ, IBM, PNC, CRM, AVGO, PDD, QCOM, TFC, TXRH, BIO, AZO, HMC, MMM, UNH, VMC, ZTS, XLP, Z, DKNG, APTV, DOW, TPH, CWEN, CB, BDX, CRI, BLMN, LYFT, VIAC, HUM, BABA, ABT, GIS, HZO, MTN, WDR, PH, PLUG, INTU, KSS, LRCX, TM, FLT, HUBS, PING, ACN, BSX, BAX, NOC, ROST, SQM, EAF, AJG, DTE, HIG, KNX, HBAN, MU, ORA, GRPN, CPRI, NOW, CWH, DE, MTCH, KEYS, OLLI, CMD, DEO, JNPR, MLM, ORCL, AER, ALLY, ROKU, APD, AME, ADI, BBD, BMY, CL, DCI, WEC, BWXT, BKU, BOOT, VICI, SKLZ, ABM, DISCA, MTZ, ULTA, MAXR, FRC, QTWO, MSGS, ONEM, BEPC, ASML, HLX, FIX, BVN, GD, GL, FCAM, ALRM, JHG, ATI, AEE, DUK, ILMN, MSA, REGN, SCCO, SWX, UPS, POR, BURL, MGNI, ENR, CRS, DXCM, TFX, VSH, VCRA, IQV, FIVN, PLNT, GMS, FCX, HNI, IEX, LH, MHO, NRG, NOV, SEE, SGEN, TROW, VRTX, MELI, FTI, ST, ENPH, PBF, ATH, XLU, ALGN, BMRN, MKC, MNRO, NWN, XEL, LRN, REGI, VRNS, CARG, LOVE, EB, STNE, CRNC, ZI, XLF, ADBE, AEO, CMS, PLCE, CTB, DX, FHI, GES, HIBB, INCY, MDC, MFC, WRK, SNA, SHOO, WSFS, SBH, RP, NLSN, POST, PSX, MUSA, LPG, OR, FRPT, VSTO, AZRE, CNNE, IQ, NVT, SONO, UPWK, GO, DDOG, CAN, BEAM, YSG, AGG, AMGN, BCRX, BAM, CERN, UFS, GATX, GILD, KGC, KIRK, MDU, MMC, PBH, RLI, WDC, IBKR, LL, RGA, MBUU, HQY, PSTG, COUP, FOCS, MEG, HRTX, AMD, THRM, ASH, DBD, HELE, JJSF, MGA, MKTX, NCR, PRFT, SLGN, SLP, SWKS, TER, VICR, COWN, PRIM, BGS, KAR, SPSC, MTSI, COTY, NSTG, FEYE, ITCI, RVNC, FSK, AY, CTLT, AVNS, CHRS, FLOW, VRT, FVRR, DT, SPT, ARNC, WMG, SPY, BJRI, CNI, CAT, CBSH, CORT, EEFT, GOOGL, HMSY, HALO, IDXX, KBH, LII, MANH, MEI, MSTR, MITK, MOG.A, VTRS, NDAQ, NTES, NYCB, NUE, OSUR, PATK, MODV, RUTH, SGMS, SIMO, SJI, THS, URI, UFPI, WNC, WAFD, ZUMZ, CAI, TDC, GNMK, PNR, FATE, GLOB, NVCR, BALY, BL, SNDR, VERI, ALTR, BILI, EVER, ALLO, TXG, SITM, JWS, OM, STEP, NGA, SLV, VOX, XLE, ANSS, ADP, BLDP, OZK, EPAY, CENX, DLX, EIX, FNB, FORM, HAIN, HEI, IDCC, TRQ, JKHY, KIM, LZB, LGF.B, MTG, MSM, SPGI, MLI, NICE, NGG, NATI, NXST, NTRS, OMCL, OSK, PEGA, PEP, ROLL, CKH, SJR, THC, VECO, GWW, WMT, WLTW, ZION, AIMC, BR, DAL, PRO, AGI, AG, CYRX, ADUS, MSGN, HHC, COOP, PFPT, GWPH, NWSA, FOXF, FPRX, CYBR, W, KRNT, RETA, AA, JELD, CARS, AQUA, QTRX, BTAI, LASR, AMRX, GH, NIU, TIGR, TPTX, HCAT, LSPD, BILL, RPRX, OPEN, ABB, ATSG, AEIS, ASB, OPCH, CINF, CSGP, SID, CRIS, CYTK, SSP, ENDP, EXTR, FMC, FMX, HWC, IMGN, MDP, NBIX, DS, OEG, OI, PIPR, QGEN, SIVB, STC, WBS, WTFC, ZYXI, AVAV, MASI, FSM, SOL, PBR.A, CDXC, VRTS, OMER, VRSK, AOSL, ZGNX, SAND, PVG, CHEF, FBHS, YELP, BCC, LADR, TWNK, PLYA, UA, MEDP, SMPL, VRRM, GSHD, PS, EPRT, TENB, SVMK, SLGG, SDGR, DNB, PAYA, BKD, BSQR, CX, CRNT, ENLC, OIS, SFL, YPF, UAVS, KYN, NNVC, PPSI, CRDF, IZEA, GLOG, 1HB, AGTC, AQB, OVID, ICLK, SLDB, GIK, ADV,
- Added Positions: JNK, GS, RL, EBAY, GRMN, GE, XOM, CVX, WFC, C, MS, CRWD, CVNA, TMO, GLW, T, LLY, DECK, FND, ANGI, KMX, SNBR, FAF, UBER, ZM, MDLZ, FSLY, ROK, RTX, EMR, F, HCA, TREX, RDFN, MED, ZS, BKE, GPS, CFX, FLWS, UIS, ASAN, MO, TPX, KMPR, HEI.A, SPOT, CHE, NSC, HL, JAZZ, PLAY, ANET, TRTN, BHP, CIEN, PRU, DGX, LBRDK, CDAY, BAC, KO, CREE, DVA, SYY, TJX, TCBI, DAN, WDAY, GPRO, HZNP, RH, WING, MDB, IAC, ALNY, AEP, CPRT, CR, FISV, HFC, MAN, MBT, SKX, AXON, WLK, BOX, CNO, DB, OGE, PTEN, LULU, WIX, SPWH, WSC, TTD, DOCU, NUS, STM, AUY, LEA, PRLB, ALSN, ABBV, FWONK, EYE, AIRC, BLK, GSK, JNJ, RY, WGO, TX, TTGT, AROC, CSOD, IBP, YETI, AMX, AU, BMI, CWT, BAP, DD, CLGX, GFI, SBGI, KBR, STNG, NXPI, PCRX, ZNGA, NMIH, CRSP, GOLF, IR, SOGO, TALO, FROG, AIG, CIB, BSAC, CAE, FRO, PRAA, RBC, POOL, SPLK, RLGY, PTCT, ATNX, FNKO,
- Reduced Positions: SHW, TSCO, MCO, PFE, FIVE, DPZ, CROX, MPC, ITW, MDT, MCK, FIS, BRK.B, M, AMP, INFO, ATVI, JACK, HSY, GLUU, OTIS, NVR, ENB, DFS, ABC, UNVR, GPC, UAA, GOOG, FDS, PZZA, Y, EPC, SIG, MSCI, CF, IP, ORLY, TSM, CABO, SPXC, SNV, CFG, DELL, MTOR, FDX, MCD, ANTM, COLM, TTC, TDG, CLX, JMIA, SAM, LCII, PII, G, ZEN, PRSP, XRAY, STL, TMHC, LC, SITE, FOUR, CDE, GGG, LYB, NGVT, PD, HP, ZTO, PLAN, CNMD, HOLX, TDY, WCN, HBI, BUD, ELY, CPB, GT, JW.A, NVAX, RDS.B, HI, RNG, GDDY, SHOP, VVV, INGR, FLR, LBTYA, AVNT, BKI, BJ, PHR, MSP, BDC, FITB, WCC, CIT, OKTA, FICO, GNW, NFG, WBA, JBT, GRUB, PSN, BIG, CBRL, HSBC, MTB, TTEK, THO, WWD, ZBRA, TNK, YEXT, NIO, GFL, RDY, FSS, AAWW, NPTN, VST, MFGP, HUYA, PCGU, BECN, CAG, CLB, FFIN, GEF, KEX, NTR, SSB, WPP, WNS, SEM, VCYT, ATHM, PUMP, DCPH, ACMR, ESTC, ZNTL, ALGM, FCG, ARCH, EGO, CMG, LLNW, EC, BIPC, FSKR,
- Sold Out: HOG, VFC, GNRC, ELAN, VEEV, MSFT, MET, OMC, WEN, ETSY, AFL, CVS, TPR, BX, MTD, HD, NEM, NYT, EVRG, IRBT, HPE, TME, ED, ETR, QSR, ETN, TIF, EW, PTON, CI, YUM, LEVI, WMB, LDOS, PRG, TRU, VALE, ARMK, COO, PPG, OC, AEL, WM, UNP, XRX, SMAR, GME, CSX, WWW, PFSI, FTDR, CTVA, CMCSA, PANW, ESNT, ALLE, DHR, ECL, ITUB, CCK, DDS, NAV, WWE, GWRE, GOOS, SMG, GPI, EHC, HRC, JBHT, MOH, DK, FNV, CHGG, AYX, CVET, AEM, FHN, RS, WRB, SAIL, AMG, JBL, PNW, ZBH, HII, PYPL, JLL, RPM, RCII, VGR, WLL, IAA, REAL, AIZ, BLL, BBBY, CNC, CMP, CW, LAD, PKI, TNET, USFD, EQH, BG, SON, PAG, WTS, OMF, GKOS, NEU, RSG, TRP, MIK, BYND, ATR, ATO, CRL, MSI, PRGO, PVH, WK, CADE, RAMP, QDEL, CMPR, GOGO, SYF, FTV, KNSL, APG, MRNA, AFG, HLF, ITT, SRE, TEX, GDOT, NVTA, LITE, EDIT, AZEK, CAH, EMN, FCN, NLS, PAYX, SSD, VSAT, WST, L, BBL, MODN, ANF, ABEV, FE, TGNA, LOW, NVDA, ODFL, KWR, RDS.A, SWK, SPR, PRTS, DISCK, JKS, IPHI, EPAM, RXN, ARES, CHX, CLVT, NVST, ARWR, CSL, EXC, LPX, MTH, MCHP, ODP, OTEX, RJF, XPO, TTM, WERN, PRI, LGIH, BPMC, RACE, HCC, BAND, KTB, ALV, BMO, CE, HXL, KSU, PLT, SU, TRN, INT, DOOR, FUBO, BHF, GDRX, AMWD, ABG, CMC, FELE, LAZ, SGMO, TUP, FOLD, MRTX, TAK, AMBA, ICPT, SBSW, TNDM, RUN, ACIA, ATKR, GTHX, KRTX, ACI, LMND, BHC, BLKB, AX, GIB, CCMP, CBB, CMA, DKS, EV, RE, GPK, MLHR, KEY, KR, LANC, LSTR, MMSI, NJR, PBI, NLOK, UHS, VMI, VOD, TECK, EHTH, VRTU, BAH, IBTX, EVBG, NTNX, CDLX, SWTX, ABCB, AZPN, AXS, BRO, DXC, DRQ, ESE, ENIA, PACW, ASR, HDB, THG, IDA, LEN, LECO, MIC, MIDD, NTGR, ASGN, PLXS, RDN, RGEN, RIO, RHI, RGLD, ONTO, SLB, SBNY, SIRI, SO, STLD, RGR, UAL, UMBF, CVI, WD, ICLR, ATRA, SEDG, LILAK, NTRA, SILK, TW, IMVT, SI, NARI, DCT, BFT, XRT, CAJ, CHKP, SITC, DPW, DVAX, ERIC, FLEX, FULT, HMY, INO, INSM, VLY, EXLS, EURN, FLDM, AMCX, KODK, MRNS, INOV, LBRT, APRN, KALA, GGB, OII, RIGL, VRNT, WIT, PAGP, CNDT, RUBY, CGNT, CGNT, HMHC,
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 148,402 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 708.64%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 41,717 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 76,438 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) - 80,626 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 401.28%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 139,981 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 41,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 76,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 139,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $675.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 13,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 142,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 94,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 708.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 148,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 401.28%. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $134.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 80,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 2710.11%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $365.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 766.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 119,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 252.31%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $141.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 63,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 3696.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 398,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22.Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.
