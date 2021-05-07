Logo
Blueshift Asset Management, LLC Buys Mastercard Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Harley-Davidson Inc, Tractor Supply Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blueshift Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Intel Corp, Charter Communications Inc, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Harley-Davidson Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Moody's Corporation, VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blueshift Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Blueshift Asset Management, LLC owns 815 stocks with a total value of $974 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blueshift Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blueshift+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blueshift Asset Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 148,402 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 708.64%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 41,717 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 76,438 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) - 80,626 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 401.28%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 139,981 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 41,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 76,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 139,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $675.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 13,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 142,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 94,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 708.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 148,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 401.28%. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $134.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 80,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 2710.11%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $365.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 766.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 119,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 252.31%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $141.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 63,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 3696.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 398,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blueshift Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Blueshift Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blueshift Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blueshift Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blueshift Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

