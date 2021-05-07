Bellwether Advisors, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Etsy Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells American Express Co, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, United Rentals Inc

- New Purchases: ETSY, AMAT, NET, PH, ALLY, COF, ON, ZBRA, HUBS, LYFT, CLF, MDB, PENN, ATI, TSE, AMRS, RIOT, PRU, TTD, CVX, AGNC, VCYT, ACB, LYB, DG, AVGO, SNPS, LULU, DK, WLK, TER, TTWO, TROW, PEG, GLTR, WOOD, VONG, VNQ, TIP, SOXL, SLV, SCHF, SCHE, REZ, KWEB, NK, FXI, EWW, DBA, IGMS, AMCR, PINS, DNLI, SNAP, SQ, CF, F, FISV, FITB, EMR, EMN, DHI, CXW, CORT, LUMN, CE, CDNS, GRMN, BBY, BLL, TFC, AVY, AJG, ATR, ANSS, APH, AMP, APD, ES, SWK, SWKS, SLGN, RSG, AFL, PKG, PNC, PCAR, ORLY, NVAX, STT, NVDA, MCHP, MET, KEY, JCI, IP, IBN, HBAN, HPQ, GPK,
- Added Positions: XLF, XLI, DFS, SIVB, XLB, GNRC, IVW, IEFA, ROKU, IVV, LTHM, CC, IJT, IJR, CVNA, IUSB, AAPL, IJS, FEU, EFA, T, RWR, SPY, WFC, USB, HD, JPM, INTC, SHY, PRFZ, VCSH, BA, BAC, MO, CAT, EEM, AOA, CTVA, KOD, RARE, FATE, CSCO, MELI, C, GD, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: AXP, XLK, URI, USMV, XLY, PTON, ZEN, NXPI, QRVO, TSLA, IXUS, QQQ, USIG, CPRT, TT, MTUM, BLK, ITOT, ISTB, EFAV, BMY, AGG, CERN, CRWD, IEMG, FLOT, HEFA, EEMV, VV, ACWV, IBB, ALB, IXN, ACWI, REGI, ARNC, COP, KWR, PSX, EMB, HAL, LMT, QUAL, PG, TWST, GOLD, VSS, BAX, RWX, MLM, NOC, NTLA, MRTX, TAK, IJJ, CDNA, PACB, HYG, HEZU, GWX,
- Sold Out: ZM, ENPH, SEDG, Z, FBHS, KKR, W, FCX, FMBH, TIF, CYTH, GTXMQ, TPTX, IMVT, EPP, VEA,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,088 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 152,532 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 246,240 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.13%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 69,904 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 72,798 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $157.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 16,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $316.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 99.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 246,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 112.83%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 60,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 704.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $117.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 33,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 116.50%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $578.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 105.01%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 114.92%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $318.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.Sold Out: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8.
