Bellwether Advisors, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Etsy Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells American Express Co, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, United Rentals Inc

Investment company Bellwether Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Etsy Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Discover Financial Services, SVB Financial Group, sells American Express Co, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, United Rentals Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellwether Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bellwether Advisors, LLC owns 404 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,088 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 152,532 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 246,240 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.13% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 69,904 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 72,798 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $157.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 16,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $316.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 99.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 246,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 112.83%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 60,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 704.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $117.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 33,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 116.50%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $578.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 105.01%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 114.92%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $318.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8.