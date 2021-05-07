Logo
Bellwether Advisors, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Etsy Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells American Express Co, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, United Rentals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bellwether Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Etsy Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Discover Financial Services, SVB Financial Group, sells American Express Co, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, United Rentals Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellwether Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bellwether Advisors, LLC owns 404 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bellwether Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bellwether+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bellwether Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,088 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 152,532 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%
  3. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 246,240 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.13%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 69,904 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 72,798 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $157.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 16,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $316.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 99.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 246,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 112.83%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 60,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 704.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $117.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 33,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 116.50%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $578.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 105.01%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 114.92%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $318.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

Sold Out: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59.

Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Bellwether Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8.



