Salient Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Williams Inc, MPLX LP, TC Energy Corp, Sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, Plains GP Holdings LP, Targa Resources Corp

Houston, TX, based Investment company Salient Capital Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Williams Inc, MPLX LP, TC Energy Corp, DCP Midstream LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, Plains GP Holdings LP, Targa Resources Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP, Antero Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Salient Capital Advisors, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,746,134 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 8,326,014 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.03% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 17,113,907 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 5,462,703 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.67% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 5,029,337 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.58%

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $12.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 775,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $11.09 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $13.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 406,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 5,462,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 53.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 5,029,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 2,592,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 171.77%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,508,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 165.90%. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $27.92, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $29.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,189,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rattler Midstream LP by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.43 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,267,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.