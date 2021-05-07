Salient Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Williams Inc, MPLX LP, TC Energy Corp, Sells Pembina Pipeline Corp, Plains GP Holdings LP, Targa Resources Corp

- New Purchases: SNPR, SNPR.U, NEE, MIC, CQP,
- Added Positions: WMB, MPLX, TRP, EPD, DCP, CEQP, KMI, NEP, LNG, RTLR, BE, ENPH, TPIC, NOVA, RUN, EVA, PLUG, AY, HEP,
- Reduced Positions: PBA, PAGP, TRGP, OKE, WES, AM, NBLX, ENBL, ENB, NS, ETRN, PSXP, MPC, SEDG, GEL, ENLC, PSX, VLO, BPMP, MMP, PAA, SHLX, XOM, CVX,
- Sold Out: BEPC, SPWR, BIPC, XEC, DVN, PE, PXD, COG, OVV, FANG, APA, BKR, WPX, NGL, FTI, CXO, EQT, EOG, COP, HES, PDCE, AMLP, BCEI, BCEI, HAL, CHX, CRK, AMJ, RDS.A, PBFX, SOI, MGY,
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,746,134 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 8,326,014 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.03%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 17,113,907 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 5,462,703 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.67%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 5,029,337 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.58%
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $12.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 775,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR.U)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $11.09 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $13.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 406,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 5,462,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 53.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 5,029,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 2,592,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 171.77%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,508,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 165.90%. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $27.92, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $29.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,189,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rattler Midstream LP by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.43 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,267,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04.Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55.Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.
