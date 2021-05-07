Daniels&Tansey,LLP Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET

New Purchases: VTI, QQQ, XSLV, JPM,

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Daniels&Tansey,LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, JPMorgan Chase, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daniels&Tansey,LLP. As of 2021Q1, Daniels&Tansey,LLP owns 27 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 141,373 shares, 20.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 102,563 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 281,256 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 76,119 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 163,820 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.86%

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $331.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Daniels&Tansey,LLP sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94.