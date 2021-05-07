TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces AGM Voting Results and Confirmation of Board Changes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces AGM Voting Results and Confirmation of Board Changes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

AIM & TSX: TGL & TGA

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TransGlobe or the Company) announces its AGM voting results.

Report in Respect of Voting Results Pursuant to Section 11.3 of
National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations

The following sets forth a brief description of each matter voted upon at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares of TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") held on May 6, 2021 and the outcome of the vote:


Description of Matter
Outcome of
Vote		Votes For
(ballots
only)
Votes
Against or Withheld
(ballots
only)
1.Ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors of TransGlobe to be elected at the Meeting at six (6).

Approved23,440,848
98.50%		356,209
1.50%
2.Ordinary resolution electing the following nominees to serve as directors of TransGlobe for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, as more particularly described in the information circular of TransGlobe dated March 18, 2021 (the "Information Circular"):

David B. CookApproved







17,619,0666,177,991
74.04%25.96%
Randall C. Neely21,058,827
2,738,230
88.49%11.51%
Ross G. Clarkson21,230,289
2,566,768
89.21%10.79%
Edward D. LaFehr20,927,796
2,869,261
87.94%12.06%
Timothy R. Marchant20,507,197
3,289,860
86.18%13.82%
Steven W. Sinclair18,471,577
5,324,480
77.62%22.38%
3.Ordinary resolution appointing BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of TransGlobe for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of TransGlobe to fix their remuneration as such.ApprovedShow of handsShow of hands
4.Advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation, as described in the Information Circular.Approved20,862,106
87.67%		2,954,951
12.33%

Carol Bell did not stand for re-election and is no longer a Director of the Company.

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cashflow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobes common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

TransGlobe Energy Corporation
Randy Neely, President and CEO
Eddie Ok, CFO		+1 403 264 9888
[email protected]
http://www.trans-globe.com
or via Tailwind Associates or
FTI Consulting

Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)
Darren Engels		+1 403 618 8035
[email protected]
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
Ben Brewerton
Genevieve Ryan

+44(0) 20 3727 1000
[email protected]
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint-Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-OConnor
James Asensio

+44(0) 20 7523 8000
Shore Capital (Joint Broker)
Jerry Keen
Toby Gibbs		+44(0) 20 7408 4090
ti?nf=ODIzMTc4MCM0MTcxMDEyIzIwODQ2OTY=
3aa6efdf-cb43-47ac-89d4-63a6c6936cd1
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)