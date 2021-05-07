Salomon & Ludwin, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Sells NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: RSP, RPV, CSCO, GOOG, MDYG, VFH, VT,

Added Positions: VOO, VEA, IJH, IJR, IEMG, TFC, SPLV, SPY, AAPL, SPYG, EFA, AMZN, MSFT, SPYV, XLV, GLD, JNJ, QQQ, GOOGL,

Reduced Positions: IVW, IJT, IJJ, IWM, SDY, IJK, DES, IJS, FDL, DTN, DON, PEY, XLF, RPG, XLI, PKW, PEP,

Sold Out: NEE,

Investment company Salomon & Ludwin, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,362,748 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 314,467 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 330,618 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 579,376 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 276,460 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1978.54. The stock is now traded at around $2381.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $385.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 52,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 116.55%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 123.63%. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3306.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.17.