Salomon & Ludwin, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Sells NextEra Energy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Sells NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Salomon & Ludwin, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Salomon & Ludwin, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salomon+%26+ludwin%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Salomon & Ludwin, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,362,748 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 314,467 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 330,618 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 579,376 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 276,460 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1978.54. The stock is now traded at around $2381.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $385.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 52,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 116.55%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 123.63%. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3306.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Salomon & Ludwin, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Salomon & Ludwin, LLC. Also check out:

1. Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Salomon & Ludwin, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Salomon & Ludwin, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider