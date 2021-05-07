Logo
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp Buys TC Energy Corp, Avangrid Inc, Eversource Energy, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Antero Midstream Corp, Enviva Partners LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Avangrid Inc, Eversource Energy, Cheniere Energy Inc, The AES Corp, sells TC Pipelines LP, Antero Midstream Corp, Enviva Partners LP, Franchise Group Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp. As of 2021Q1, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp owns 83 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kayne+anderson+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP
  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 10,194,325 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  2. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 9,178,585 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%
  3. Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 6,618,566 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45%
  4. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 6,997,697 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
  5. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 22,435,857 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 108,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enel Chile SA (ENIC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Enel Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $4.41, with an estimated average price of $3.95. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,502,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 77,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $49.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 93,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 57.29%. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 2,888,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 199.67%. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $46.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 644,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eversource Energy (ES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 177.09%. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.97. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 349,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.2. The stock is now traded at around $80.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 869,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The AES Corp (AES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in The AES Corp by 152.41%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 805,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 58.52%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.66. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 415,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.61.

Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $11.92.

Sold Out: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.06 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.2.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.69.

Reduced: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 24.26%. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $49.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 1,108,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 34.79%. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 815,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 22.3%. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 2,630,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 21.09%. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 1,265,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 43.62%. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 1,257,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 54.68%. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 107,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.



