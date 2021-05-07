Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp Buys TC Energy Corp, Avangrid Inc, Eversource Energy, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Antero Midstream Corp, Enviva Partners LP

- New Purchases: RUN, ENIC, EVRG, NFE, NEEPQ, TAC, NS, GPRE,
- Added Positions: TRP, AGR, ES, LNG, AES, D, CWEN, DUK, NOVA, MPLX, PAA, XEL, CQP, SRE, NEE, DCP,
- Reduced Positions: NEP, EVA, TRGP, FRG, AQN, WMB, PSXP, ETRN, MMP, BIP, AY, WES, KMI, SHLX, BEP, PBA, BPMP, KNOP, ENB, PAGP, PSX, ET, BIPC, RTLR, AROC, OKE, CWEN.A, SMM, CEM, FIF, TPZ, CTR, TEAF, NML, FEI,
- Sold Out: TCP, AM, NOG, ENBL, APO,
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 10,194,325 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 9,178,585 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 6,618,566 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 6,997,697 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 22,435,857 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 108,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enel Chile SA (ENIC)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Enel Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $4.41, with an estimated average price of $3.95. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,502,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 77,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $49.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 93,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 57.29%. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 2,888,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avangrid Inc (AGR)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 199.67%. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $46.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 644,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eversource Energy (ES)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 177.09%. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.97. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 349,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.2. The stock is now traded at around $80.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 869,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The AES Corp (AES)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in The AES Corp by 152.41%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 805,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 58.52%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.66. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 415,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.61.Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $11.92.Sold Out: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.06 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.2.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.69.Reduced: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 24.26%. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $49.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 1,108,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 34.79%. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 815,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 22.3%. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 2,630,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 21.09%. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 1,265,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 43.62%. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 1,257,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 54.68%. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp still held 107,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.
