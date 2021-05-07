Jaguar Listed Property LLC Buys Brookdale Senior Living Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Sells Kimco Realty Corp, Boston Properties Inc, CareTrust REIT Inc

- New Purchases: BKD, SLG, AIRC,
- Added Positions: SBAC,
- Reduced Positions: KIM, BXP, CTRE, MAA, ADC, EXR, TRNO, AMH, CONE, EQR, COLD, ELS, CUZ, PLD, SUI, INN, NNN, REG, LSI, NHI, DEI, SPG,
- Sold Out: HR,
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 21,360 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 128,437 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) - 242,300 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio.
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 50,900 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio.
- SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 36,800 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 369,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 29,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 38,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)
Jaguar Listed Property LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.1.
