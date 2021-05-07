Jaguar Listed Property LLC Buys Brookdale Senior Living Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Sells Kimco Realty Corp, Boston Properties Inc, CareTrust REIT Inc

New Purchases: BKD, SLG, AIRC,

Investment company Jaguar Listed Property LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Brookdale Senior Living Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp, sells Kimco Realty Corp, Boston Properties Inc, CareTrust REIT Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Agree Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jaguar Listed Property LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jaguar Listed Property LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 21,360 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 128,437 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) - 242,300 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 50,900 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 36,800 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%

Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 369,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 29,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 38,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.1.