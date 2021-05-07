De Burlo Group Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Synchrony Financial, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Cintas Corp

New Purchases: SYF, TXRH, FRC, J, DFS, DIS, EMR, TJX, EL, CMG, ODFL, AVY, AZEK, SYK, ZM,

Boston, MA, based Investment company De Burlo Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Synchrony Financial, Texas Roadhouse Inc, First Republic Bank, Linde PLC, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Cintas Corp, Nike Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, De Burlo Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, De Burlo Group Inc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,208 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,745 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 62,600 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 66,270 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 191,074 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.16%

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 283,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.01 and $98.26, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $103.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 118,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.5. The stock is now traded at around $186.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 64,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.21. The stock is now traded at around $138.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $117.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 91,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.21. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 44,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 662.79%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 131,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 2983.33%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.38. The stock is now traded at around $296.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 65.59%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51. The stock is now traded at around $375.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 66,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 125,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $256.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 62,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 399.04%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $289.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.57.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.73.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $278.99.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.99.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $369.13.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.07.