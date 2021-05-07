De Burlo Group Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Synchrony Financial, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Cintas Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

De Burlo Group Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Synchrony Financial, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Cintas Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company De Burlo Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Synchrony Financial, Texas Roadhouse Inc, First Republic Bank, Linde PLC, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Cintas Corp, Nike Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, De Burlo Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, De Burlo Group Inc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DE BURLO GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/de+burlo+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DE BURLO GROUP INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,208 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.14%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,745 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
  3. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 62,600 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 66,270 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.59%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 191,074 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.16%
New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 283,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.01 and $98.26, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $103.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 118,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.5. The stock is now traded at around $186.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 64,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.21. The stock is now traded at around $138.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $117.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 91,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.21. The stock is now traded at around $181.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 44,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 662.79%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 131,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 2983.33%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.38. The stock is now traded at around $296.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 65.59%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51. The stock is now traded at around $375.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 66,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 125,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $256.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 62,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 399.04%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $289.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.57.

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.73.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $278.99.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.99.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $369.13.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of DE BURLO GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. DE BURLO GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DE BURLO GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DE BURLO GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DE BURLO GROUP INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider