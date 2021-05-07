Roberts Glore & Co Inc Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Baidu Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: EEM, IFF, IEMG, AAIC, OZK, BBL, BA, CAT, IWD, SCHD, TRP, DEO, SF,

Investment company Roberts Glore & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Arlington Asset Investment Corp, Bank OZK, sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Baidu Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Paylocity Holding Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roberts Glore & Co Inc . As of 2021Q1, Roberts Glore & Co Inc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 72,130 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,308 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,402 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 102,157 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 69,289 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $146.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $229.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 82.89%. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc by 50.14%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.26.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20. The sale prices were between $4.95 and $5.8, with an estimated average price of $5.43.