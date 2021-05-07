Logo
Roberts Glore & Co Inc Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Baidu Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Roberts Glore & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Arlington Asset Investment Corp, Bank OZK, sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Baidu Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Paylocity Holding Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roberts Glore & Co Inc . As of 2021Q1, Roberts Glore & Co Inc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roberts+glore+%26+co+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 72,130 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,308 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,402 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 102,157 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 69,289 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $146.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $229.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 82.89%. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc by 50.14%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.26.

Sold Out: AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 (RJI)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20. The sale prices were between $4.95 and $5.8, with an estimated average price of $5.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC . Also check out:

