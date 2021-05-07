Logo
Financial Management Network Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Medallia Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Management Network Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Medallia Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Management Network Inc. As of 2021Q1, Financial Management Network Inc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+management+network+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC
  1. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 260,409 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,669 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 42,300 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,533 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90%
  5. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 32,371 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $122.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 18,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.69. The stock is now traded at around $240.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $387.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 578.63%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $385.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 7,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3306.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 56.42%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 49.42%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.63. The stock is now traded at around $136.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.24.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $478.



