Financial Management Network Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Medallia Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Added Positions: VOO, MOAT, AAPL, IVV, AMZN, MSFT, VNQ, GLD, VEA, IAU, DIS, IVW, BA, QCOM, BAC, HD, HTA, TSLA, TGT, V, SPSB, PG, O, IWS, GOOG, IWM, VIG, ADBE, VHT, SPLG, JNJ, AOM, GWX, SPDW, GOOGL, SPMD, CSCO, VTI, COST, ESGE, AXP, SPYG, SPYV, CVX, SPSM, F, PYPL, MCD, JPM, IJT, ARCC, QQQ, PSF, ABT, YUM, XLE, NVDA, IEMG, IBB, IBM, FB, EW, CAT, ABBV, SBUX, UNP, MA, NET, VZ,

Reduced Positions: GOVT, IGSB, IJH, SDY, EFAV, USMV, AGG, IWN, AMGN, IWF, ARKK, CMF, BRK.B, MGK, WMT, ROK, DIA, VUG, Sold Out: MDLA, TMO,

Investment company Financial Management Network Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Medallia Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Management Network Inc. As of 2021Q1, Financial Management Network Inc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 260,409 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,669 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 42,300 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,533 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 32,371 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $122.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 18,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.69. The stock is now traded at around $240.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $387.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 578.63%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $385.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 7,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3306.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 56.42%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 49.42%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.63. The stock is now traded at around $136.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.24.

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $478.