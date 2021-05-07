Highlights of Boise Cascade's 1st-Quarter Earnings Report

Boise Cascade Co. ( BCC, Financial) released its first-quarter 2021 results after the market closed on May 6.

The North American manufacturer of wood products and wholesale distributer of building materials recorded net income of $149.2 million and earnings per share of $3.76, up from net income of $12.2 million and EPS of $0.31 per share the year before. Analysts were anticipating EPS of $2.50. Revenue surged 56% from the prior-year quarter to $1.8 billion, which also surpassed expectations.

Looking back, for full-year 2020, the company had reported net earnings of $175 million, which translated to GAAP earnings of $4.44 per share. Revenue for the same period came in at $5.47 billion.

Reflecting on the company's performance, CEO Nate Jorgensen said:

"Our proven Values have served us incredibly well as we have navigated through the pandemic and will continue to be our foundation moving forward. We also effectively deployed our succession planning process as we start 2021, and I am confident that Jeff and Kelly, supported by their strong teams, are ready to lead in their new roles. The demand outlook for new residential construction remains strong. We are looking forward to the future and the continued execution of our strategy."

How did wood products fare?

Wood product sales, including sales to building materials distributors, amounted to $432.3 million in the first quarter, up from $320.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company credited the high sales volume of engineered wood products (EWP) for the growth. This was only partly offset by lower prices and sales volumes for plywood.

The segment's net income increased $93.3 million to $97.1 million. Higher plywood prices coupled with higher sales volume for I-joists contributed to the growth. Additionally, lower manufacturing costs and higher sales volume of EWP helped.

Performance of building materials distribution

Building materials distribution sales rose 56% year-over-year to $1.63 billion due to a 34% increase in sales volume and a 22% increase in sales price.

For the reported quarter, the division's net income was $120.2 million, reflecting a growth of $90.9 million from the year-ago quarter.

Financials and dividend

At the quarter's end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $457 million, while long-term debt stood at $444 million.

The board of directors of the company announced that it would pay a dividend of 10 cents per share to its shareholders on June 15.

Looking ahead

Boise Cascade did not provide 2021 earnings or revenue guidance. The company did mention that it expects its capital spending to be between $90 million and $100 million. That is higher than its previous guidance of $80 million to $90 million.

Total U.S. housing starts as of April 2021 came in at 1.55 million as compared to the actual housing starts of 1.38 million in 2020. This reflects rising construction activity and strong building products demand. The company expects demand for its products to rise this year. However, household formation rates will play a key role in determining the demand for the company's building materials.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

