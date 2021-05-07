Logo
Charlie Munger: Don't Gamble With Stocks

Avoiding a buying frenzy could be a sensible strategy

Author's Avatar
Robert Stephens, CFA
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Stock prices have surged to record highs in recent months. For example, the S&P 500 is now trading nearly 90% higher than its March 2020 level. This could tempt some investors to buy shares because they believe the stock market is on an upward trend forever. However, the past performance of the S&P 500 shows that all previous bull markets have ultimately turned into bear markets.

Therefore, it may be prudent to follow Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) vice-chairman Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s advice to avoid gambling on short-term price increases and ride out the current stock market bubble.

Avoiding a buying frenzy

The market cycle means that stock prices experience booms and busts. Neither lasts in perpetuity, although it can feel as though they will continue unabated while they are occurring.

Indeed, some investors appear to believe that the current bull market is different than all previous bubbles because of the scale of monetary and fiscal stimulus. They feel that any sign of economic difficulty or weaker investor sentiment will be met with further stimulus that leads to additional stock market growth.

However, I think that this is a dangerous assumption to make. After all, no previous bubble has survived the inevitable threats that come along in the future.

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) warned of the dangers of buying stocks in a bull market in the recent Daily Journal (DJCO, Financial) annual shareholder meeting. When responding to a question regarding the current stock market bubble, he stated:

"What a lot of shareholders actually do is crowd in buying stocks on frenzyfrequently on creditbecause they see that they're going up. And, of course, that's a very dangerous way to invest. I think that shareholders should be more sensible and not crowd into stocks and buy them just because they're going up and they like to gamble."

Riding out the bubble

Of course, a key challenge facing investors is that it is impossible to determine when bull markets will become bear markets, and vice-versa. Timing the market is fraught with difficulty because of the range of catalysts that could prompt a change in investor sentiment or company performance. For example, the 2020 market crash was caused by a wholly unpredictable event. Meanwhile, previous declines such as the global financial crisis and dot-com bubble were only obvious to most people in hindsight.

Munger went on to discuss the regularity of bull markets and their subsequent demise in the Daily Journal annual meeting. He said:

"These things do happen in a market economy. You get crazy booms. Remember the Dot Com boom when every little building in Silicon Valley ran into a huge price and a few months later about a third of them were vacant. There are these periods in capitalism. I've been around for a long time and my policy has always been to just ride them out. And I think that's what shareholders do."

A sensible strategy

In my opinion, Munger's views are particularly relevant in the current stock market environment. As such, buying and holding stocks that are fairly priced and have sound financial positions could be prudent actions for value investors to take at the present time.

In addition, taking a long-term view when holding shares could help to manage expectations in the short run. This may help investors to avoid copying the extremely optimistic views of their peers, which may lead to disappointment when the current bubble eventually bursts.

Achieving these aims may be challenging when stock prices are surging. Temptation to take part in a stock market bubble can influence even the most ardent value investors. However, maintaining a disciplined approach and riding out the current bull market may be beneficial in the long run.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

