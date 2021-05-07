Loop Insights Selected To Provide Venue Management And Fan Engagement For Black Friday NCAA Basketball "Heavyweight Bout" Featuring Duke VS Gonzaga At T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas And Largest Nationally Televised Game

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF: OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce it has been selected by bdG Sports to provide its complete venue management and fan engagement platform to the Black Friday NCAA Basketball Duke vs. Gonzaga heavyweight bout on November 26, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is expected to attract a record crowd both in attendance and on national television.



In addition, Loop has also been selected to provide its venue management and fan engagement platform to the Roman Main Event featuring Michigan, UNLV, Arizona, and Wichita State November 19-21, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena.

A RETURN TO STANDING ROOM-ONLY THAT WILL PUT THIS PANDEMIC IN THE REAR-VIEW MIRROR

The game is anticipated to be a marquis national event on so many levels, including being billed by T-Mobile Arena that no game in all of college basketball will rival the heavyweight battle between Duke and Gonzaga.

Brooks Downing, CEO of bdG Sports stated, We fully expect this game to serve as a return to standing-room-only. Were certain this matchup will put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror with a record crowd.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: Loop Insights is proud to once again be selected as the venue management provider for bdG Sports and the two NCAA Basketball events in Las Vegas. Duke vs. Gonzaga will put Loops fan engagement technology in front of record crowds, both in stadium and at home across the entire country, providing us an opportunity to demonstrate the strength and scalability of our platform to the global sports industry. The multiple successful deployments of our venue management platform at major sporting events over the last three months has demonstrated our incomparable ability to protect participants and audiences. Now, we will be able to demonstrate the power of our fan engagement solutions to provide a new, massive real-time communication and revenue channel for teams, sponsors and venues. Given the smaller sample results we have seen to date, we expect this to be nothing less than an unmitigated success.

Brooks Downing added, Incorporating Loop into our regular season and March Madness NCAA basketball tournaments was a critical partnership that played a significant role in our success in keeping our teams and student-athletes competing, despite a global pandemic that had crippled our industry. Without question, we have chosen to use Loop again with our 2021-22 basketball events in Las Vegas and look forward to welcoming back capacity crowds that will engage with our sponsors through Loops Wallet Pass. At bdG Sports, we are one of the leading content providers in all of college basketball, and now with Loop, we can offer highly personalized and engaging fan experiences using cutting-edge technology, unlike any other management firm.



AS THE SPORTS WORLD REOPENS, FOCUS SHIFTS FROM VENUE MANAGEMENT AND CONTACT TRACING TO NATIONAL FAN ENGAGEMENT

Loop's Wallet pass platform enables venues and teams to create an all-in-one seamless fan solution with the Wallet pass acting as the access key to the event and enabling location-based targeted promotions in real-time. With both tournaments expected to welcome capacity crowds of 18,000 fans, bdG Sports will capitalize on Loop's fan engagement services as previously seen at the MGM Resorts International Korn Ferry Tour PGA event .



Marketing activations will include pre-event ticket specials, automated in-venue promotions for discounts with event sponsors, and flash sales on high-inventory items. In addition, Loop's ability to segment fan data allows the venue, sponsors, and teams to send a multitude of promotions and messaging, including those that are age-verified, team segmented or seating specific in-arena.

Moreover, activations will extend to viewers watching the national telecast at home, providing the most effective, one-to-one digital marketing tool in all of sports.

The Wallet pass, because of its vastly higher retention rates than Apps, will also be used for post-event promotions, discounts to VIP fans for booking tickets to future events and enrolling them into loyalty programs.

EVENT REVENUE MODEL AND LAS VEGAS ECONOMIC IMPACT

Loop Insights will earn revenue from an event license fee, as well, per-user fees for all persons involved in the event including event staff, officials, players, fans, and media who will receive an all-access pass.

Loop's Wallet pass creates a direct communication channel with attendees, allowing Loop to send personalized promotions and marketing opportunities directly to users' mobile phones in partnership with tournament partners including sponsors, brands, merchants, and retailers.

About bdG Sports

bdG Sports is a representation, event management, and public relations firm operating on an international platform within the sports marketing industry. bdG manages multiple college basketball and college hockey events in the United States each season with events in Southwest Florida, Las Vegas, and The Bahamas, including the Big West Conference Championships each March in Las Vegas. bdGs golf division manages the season-opening tournaments of the Korn Ferry Tour each January in The Bahamas, a third Korn Ferry Tour event in Las Vegas each April, plays host to premium Pro-Ams throughout the year and launched the Unbridled Tour mini-tour series in 2020. For more information, visit www.bdglobalsports.com or follow on @bdGlobalSports on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (AI) automated marketing, venue tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loops products and services are backed by Amazons Partner Network.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: [email protected] LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

